Video: Giant Rubber Duck Mysteriously Appears in Maine Harbor
Residents of a city in Maine a celebrating a cheerful addition to their community in the form of an enormous rubber duck that mysteriously appeared in their harbor over the weekend. According to a local media report, the 25-foot-tall bird, which is emblazoned with the word 'joy,' was first noticed on Saturday morning in the shallow waters off the coast of Belfast. Although no one is certain as to how the whimsical duck wound up in the harbor, chatter in the community suggests that it may have floated to its current location from the nearby island town of Islesboro.www.coasttocoastam.com
