Give Them the Gold Medal! Watch These Robots Backflip and Balance Beam in Sync in Fascinating Video

In technology news, a team at Boston Dynamics released a video showing off its Atlas humanoid robot carrying out moves like a human gymnast. And in an interview last week, Elon Musk claimed that Tesla's robots will make physical work a "choice," signaling the entrepreneur's intentions to begin using his fortune to develop robots capable of doing more of the work now done by humans. Also, a team led by a group at RMIT University announced that they had created a wave energy converter that was twice as efficient at harvesting power as current technology. And in a combined effort, a group at Harvard University working with Google Research announced the development of Air Learning, an open-source simulator and gym environment that researchers can use to train reinforcement learning algorithms for unmanned aerial vehicle navigation.