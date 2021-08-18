Give Them the Gold Medal! Watch These Robots Backflip and Balance Beam in Sync in Fascinating Video
Whether we’re ready for it or not, it’s become clear that robots and their roles in mainstream society are the way of the future. From major companies already implementing the technology into warehouses, to others developing ways that the automated technology can help streamline operations and other hands-on jobs, its impossible to deny that the advancements that the robotics world has seen are anything less than impressive.www.middletownpress.com
