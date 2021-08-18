Johnny Depp Can Sue Amber Heard In Defamation Suit For $50 Million

When you put Johnny Depp and Keith Richards side by side there is a faint resemblance, sort of like a before and after picture for some product that one wouldn’t want to buy. But as Johnny Depp gets older his looks are starting to fade just a bit, but he hasn’t slipped into the full Richards look yet. If he keeps experiencing the stress that he’s likely been under over the past couple of years it’s very possible that he might end up looking like Richards sooner rather than later, but when it came to the Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End, the two could have easily been related just looking at them. But Depp has definitely been aging over the years, and as his career has become an uncertain thing it doesn’t appear that it’s done him much good either, though the heartthrob from decades ago is still pushing forward somehow through all that he’s been through. One can honestly say that Johnny Depp is never going to be the rockstar that Keith Richards has been for so long, not even as an actor since the two are quite different in that regard.