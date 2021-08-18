Johnny Depp Can Sue Amber Heard In Defamation Suit For $50 Million
Johnny Depp has been granted permission to move forward with his defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife, Amber Heard. The 58-year-old actor is suing her over a December 2018 Washington Post op-ed where she wrote about surviving domestic violence, not naming Depp by name. However, she did accuse him of domestic violence amid their 2016 split, which he denied. Heard wrote at the time, “I became a public figure representing domestic abuse, and I felt the full force of our culture’s wrath for women who speak out.”kiss951.com
Comments / 0