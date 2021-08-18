Music Historicity | Celebrating one year — Music column has covered a lot of ground

Legendary synthpop band Information Society debated for four years whether to continue dropping full records or veering completely into the singles landscape. Following their 2016 studio record, Brothers! Sisters!, the outfit─composed of Kurt Larson, Paul Robb, Zeke “Falcotronik” Prebluda, and James Cassidy─considered every option, turning to various colleagues to get their input. “There are people, not just within our band but throughout the industry, who are like, ‘Well, the age of the album is over. We’re in a singles era now. No one cares about albums, and nobody buys CDs anyway,’” remarks Robb.