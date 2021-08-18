Cancel
How to ease your 1st grader back into a morning routine

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTransitioning from sleeping in and starting off slow in the morning to waking up early and rushing out of the house presents a challenge for any child when the first day of school rolls around. And that situation happens frequently with any given “normal” year. However, we’re not only moving from summer break, but also into the first reopening of most schools in just over a year due to Covid-19. Consequently, for adults and children alike, adapting to a new school morning routine might be more difficult. Therefore, we have some tips that will help you to set up a new school morning routine for your first grader.

