Fort Bend ISD reports more than 640 self-reported cases of COVID-19
Fort Bend ISD has released data indicating the number of COVID-19 cases within the district, with hundreds of self-reported cases spread throughout the district. For cases reported during the period of Aug. 7 through Tuesday, Aug. 17, the district total is 646 cases. The total includes 69 instructional staff and 548 students. The remaining 29 cases are listed as non-instructional staff. While it does not currently have a COVID-19 dashboard, the district is continuing to update the community on how many cases are in its facilities.www.houstonchronicle.com
