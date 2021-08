Just over 5 months ago I learned that our Cottonwood Extension District - Great Bend office, would need to find new office space at the end of the year. Our home for the past 26 years has been the southeast corner of the old Boogardts supermarket located at 12th and Baker. We are grateful for the space that has been provided by the Barton County Commissioners and understand the need they have to provide additional offices for court services.