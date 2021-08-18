Can this astonishing poem hold the key to Israeli-Palestinian dialogue?

History has taught us that Zionism and Palestinian nationalism are mutually exclusive. Therefore, Zionists and Palestinians have never been, and could not have been, engaged seriously in joint political reconstruction. Moreover, violence has been the real master of their mutual relations. Palestinians cannot forgive Zionists for the original sin, the Nakba, and its continuous and everlasting effects. At the same time, even moderate Zionists cannot forgive Palestinians for using violent means as part of their struggle for self-determination and freedom from occupation. No one seems to be able to break this vicious circle.