Can this astonishing poem hold the key to Israeli-Palestinian dialogue?

By Assaf David
Forward
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHistory has taught us that Zionism and Palestinian nationalism are mutually exclusive. Therefore, Zionists and Palestinians have never been, and could not have been, engaged seriously in joint political reconstruction. Moreover, violence has been the real master of their mutual relations. Palestinians cannot forgive Zionists for the original sin, the Nakba, and its continuous and everlasting effects. At the same time, even moderate Zionists cannot forgive Palestinians for using violent means as part of their struggle for self-determination and freedom from occupation. No one seems to be able to break this vicious circle.

Middle East

Imagine the Reaction if Israel Decided to …

For many of us, the world’s hypocrisy when it comes to Israel is self-evident, and the double standards applied to the only Jewish state are clearly anti-Semitic. Typically, we think about these biases when issues arise directly related to Israel, but it may be even more obvious to others if we consider the likely response if Israel engaged in some of the policies and activities of other countries.
Middle East

Time for the Israeli occupation of Palestinian lands to end?

The experience is a jarring one to stare for even a moment at the scene of the Jewish Nation-State & Occupied Palestinian Territories inextricably joined together; as if one were viewing through a telescope not at one of the universe's distant galactic black holes, but rather peering back into the black void that exists here, on one of Planet Earth's own harshest, most tragic scenes of humanity's hostile no man's lands; forever separated by a monolithic, unyielding, cold concrete wall seemingly stretching into infinity.
Middle East

Where do power plays in the Israeli-Gaza conflict leave the Palestinian people?

Since the end of the Israel-Hamas conflict in May, Egypt has been busy pursuing several goals serving its long-term national interests. The most notable achievement was Cairo’s brokering a cease-fire and long-term armistice between Israel and Gaza’s Palestinian factions. This was not done out of a sense of altruism by Cairo, but rather a means to an end.
Middle East

Israelis, Palestinians Jointly Fight Forest Fires Near Jerusalem

Amid the tragic destruction and displacement caused by wildfires that have blazed through the Jerusalem Hills since Aug. 15, the Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted a memorable photo on Facebook. The caption reads: “Israeli & Palestinian firefighters take a lunch break together while battling wildfires near Jerusalem. Thank you...
Military
Reuters

Two Palestinians, Israeli soldier seriously injured in Gaza crossfire

GAZA (Reuters) - An Israeli soldier and two Palestinians, including a 13-year-old boy, were seriously injured in cross-border fire along the Gaza border on Saturday that wounded 39 other Palestinians, officials said. The violence broke out during a Gaza protest organised by the enclave’s Islamist rulers Hamas and other factions...
Middle East

Dozens of Palestinians, an Israeli Soldier Wounded on Gaza Border

JERUSALEM - Two Palestinians, one of them a 13-year-old boy and an Israeli soldiers were wounded in renewed fighting along the Gaza border. Hundreds of Palestinian protestors came to the Gaza border to mark the anniversary of an arson attack on the Al-Aqsa Mosque more than 50 years ago. The new tensions come as Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett meets U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington later this week.
Middle East
UPI News

Clash on Gaza border leaves 41 Palestinians and Israeli solider injured

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- An Israeli soldier was critically wounded and dozens of Palestinians left injured after violence erupted along the Gaza border on Saturday. A Palestinian opened fire on an Israeli border guard at point-blank range during the clash, reports The Times of Israel. Gazan health officials told the paper that at least 41 Palestinians were injured by Israeli troops during a riot. Two were critically injured, including a 13-year-old boy.
Middle East
AFP

Between the Holocaust and Israel: the Jews jailed on Cyprus

After surviving the Holocaust, trekking the Alps in winter and crossing the Mediterranean in an overcrowded boat, Rose Lipszyc clearly remembers her months incarcerated in harsh British camps in Cyprus. "After all that, we were back behind barbed wire again," 92-year-old Lipszyc said, speaking 75 years after British soldiers began imprisoning Jews on the eastern Mediterranean island, dark events whose legacy resonates today. Lipszyc's family, from the Polish city of Lublin, were among the six million Jews the Nazis massacred during World War II. She escaped death using false papers, working as a forced labourer in Germany.
Religion

The True Tenets of Judaism Categorically Repudiate BDS

The latest publicly promoted smear campaign against Israel by woke capitalists has come from Ben & Jerry’s president Anuradha Mittal on July 19: “We believe it is inconsistent with our values for Ben & Jerry’s ice cream to be sold in [a territory whose inhabitants are subject to] an internationally recognized illegal occupation.” Not so fast, writes Israeli Ambassador Alan Baker. Not only is the claim “based on a false premise,” relying on a nonbinding General Assembly resolution, it also runs counter to “the Palestinians’ own wishes and legal obligations in the Oslo Accords.”
Middle East

The murderous crime wave sweeping Israel's Arabs

Israel's Arab minority accounts for about one-fifth of the population, but in recent years it has experienced the vast majority of the country's murders. In 2020, 97 Arab citizens were killed, compared to less than half of that in the Jewish community, according to a tally by the Abraham Initiatives group, a Jewish-Arab organisation which promotes positive ties between the two communities. So far this year, about 60 have been killed.
Military

Israeli troops shoot, arrest suspected Palestinian attacker

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military said soldiers shot and wounded a Palestinian woman after she attacked them with a knife in the occupied West Bank late on Monday. The woman was hospitalized after being shot in her "lower body" near the northern West Bank city of Nablus, the military said in a statement early Tuesday. A military spokesman said he was not aware of her current condition. No Israeli soldiers were wounded in the incident.
World

Young Jews Visiting Israel Learn How To Deal With Increasing Global Anti-Semitism

Amid a documented increase in anti-Semitic incidents, a recent conference for young adults in Israel confronted challenges students and young adults face. Ava Nesis from Santa Monica, California, who is living in Israel on a fellowship from Masa Israel Journey, which sponsored the conference, said she was called a “rat Jew” while attending Santa Monica College.
World

Four Palestinians killed during Israeli police raid in Jenin

Israeli troops have clashed with Palestinian gunmen during a late-night arrest raid in the occupied West Bank, killing four Palestinians in one of the deadliest battles in the area in years, Palestinian health officials said. The incident occurred in Jenin, a city in the northern West Bank where tensions have...

