Scarlett Johansson’s Dating History: Colin Jost, Ryan Reynolds and More

By Us Weekly Staff
 5 days ago
Bold in love! As Scarlett Johansson’s profile as an actress grew, so did the intrigue in her dating life.

The Academy Award nominee has dated many high-profile men over the years, including Josh Hartnett and Sean Penn, and made her way down the altar three times.

Johansson’s first marriage came in 2008 when she wed Ryan Reynolds. They announced their split in 2010 and were divorced the following year.

“I mean, the first time I got married I was 23 years old,” she told Vanity Fair of Reynolds, who is now married to Blake Lively, in 2017. “I didn’t really have an understanding of marriage. Maybe I kind of romanticized it, I think, in a way.”

The Black Widow star then married Romain Dauriac in 2014. The now-exes, who share daughter Rose, were divorced by 2017.

After parting ways romantically, Johansson shared how she and the French journalist have coped with coparenting their child together. “We do as good as we can. I’d never experienced anything like it before, so there was no rule book. But if you have respect for the other person, then that’s important,” she told the Daily Mail in 2019. “You each need to respect the other as a coparent, and I think we try to act from that space.”

Despite her divorces to Reynolds and Dauriac, she has appeared to have found her Prince Charming in husband Colin Jost. The twosome were first rumored to be dating in May 2017 before making their red carpet debut later that year at the American Museum of Natural History Gala in New York City.

The pair’s romance got more serious in February 2019 when they moved in together. At the time, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the duo “are in it for the long haul.” The insider added that Jost has also developed a good relationship with Johansson’s daughter, adding: “They have a lot of date nights in together as a family.”

Johansson and Jost announced their engagement in May 2019. They quietly tied the knot in October 2020.

“What you see is what you get with him,” she said of the comedian to Parade in April 2020. “He’s very optimistic, easygoing, funny, nice, and those are the qualities that really drew me to him.”

Scroll down to take a look back at Johansson’s relationships over the years.

