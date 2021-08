After starring as a contestant on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor, Demi Burnett soon became a fan favorite in the franchise for her bubbly personality, her love of Demi Lovato, and her openness about her sexuality. During her first stint on Bachelor in Paradise season six, Demi left the show engaged to then girlfriend turned fiancée, Kristian Haggerty. But since BiP couples rarely last, Demi and Kristian called it quits and went their separate ways because long distance was too hard for them. So what's Demi been up to in between her previous BiP run and her upcoming one?