Senate race between Marco Rubio and Val Demings ‘dead heat’

According to a recently released poll, the race between incumbent Republican Marco Rubio and Democratic challenger Congresswoman Val Demings for one of Florida’s seats in the U.S. Senate is a “dead heat” heading into November’s election.

That’s according to a new statewide poll conducted by StPetePolls, Rubio leads Demings 48% to 46%. Rubio’s two point lead is within the poll’s margin of error.

StPetePolls surveyed more than 2,000 registered Florida voters on Monday and Tuesday of this week.

