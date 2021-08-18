Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Scarlett Johansson gives birth to first baby with husband Colin Jost

By Natalie Dreier, Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VW2kR_0bVVCrQp00

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost have welcomed their first baby together, a boy named Cosmo.

Jost, 39, confirmed that Johansson, 36, was pregnant during a stand-up show Sunday in Ridgefield, Connecticut, Us Weekly magazine reported. On Wednesday, he confirmed in an Instagram post that the couple had welcomed their baby boy.

“We love him very much,” he wrote. It was not immediately clear when the child was born. In the hash tags of his Instagram post, Jost added “#wegotawaywithitforalongtime.”

Rumors had started earlier this year that Johansson was pregnant when she skipped all in-person events before the release of her latest Marvel film “Black Widow.” Her interviews were done remotely with close-up shots.

Johansson has filed suit against Disney over how the company released “Black Widow.” The film, which had a delayed release date due to the coronavirus pandemic, was released in theaters and on the Disney+ streaming platform at the same time.

>> Related: Scarlett Johansson sues Disney over release of ‘Black Widow’ to theater and Disney+

The streaming release came with a premium charge, but Johansson said Disney breached her contract with the simultaneous release, The Wall Street Journal reported last month. She said her contract with Marvel Entertainment guaranteed an exclusive theatrical release.

Johansson is rumored to be cast in a remake of “Little Shop of Horrors” as Audrey, according to her IMDB biography.

>> Related: Single no more: Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost officially say ‘I do’

Jost and his brother Casey Jost are working on a new “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” film for Paramount Pictures, Deadline reported. He is also an Emmy-nominated writer on “Saturday Night Live” and is the co-host of the show’s “Weekend Update” segment.

Jost and Johansson tied the knot in October, Entertainment Tonight reported. They got engaged in May 2019, People magazine reported.

Johansson is already mom to 6-year-old Rose whom she had with ex-husband Romain Dauriac, Us Weekly magazine reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
8K+
Followers
25K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Romain Dauriac
Person
Colin Jost
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paramount Pictures#Us Weekly#Black Widow#The Wall Street Journal#Marvel Entertainment#Entertainment Tonight#People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

As Part Of Scarlett Johansson Black Widow Lawsuit, Disney Reveals How Much Marvel Movie Has Made On Disney+

For nearly a month now, Scarlett Johansson and The Walt Disney Company have been locked in a legal dispute over the decision for Black Widow to go to both theaters and streaming earlier this summer. Johansson is suing the company for allegedly breaching their contract with the release of Natasha Romanoff’s first and only solo film. Amidst a heated back-and-forth, we’ve now learned how lucrative Black Widow has been for Disney.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Disney criticised for ‘disgusting’ response after Scarlett Johansson sues studio over Black Widow release

Disney has been criticised for its response to Scarlett Johansson’s lawsuit against the studio.Johansson has alleged that the simultaneous release of Black Widow on Disney Plus as well as in cinemas violated her contract.The actor’s lawsuit says that her compensation for the movie was “largely based” on Black Widow’s box office performance, and had “extracted a promise from Marvel that the release would be a ‘theatrical release’.’It continues: “Disney was well aware of this promise, but nonetheless directed Marvel to violate its pledge and instead release the Picture on the Disney+ streaming service the very same day it was...
MoviesPopculture

Scarlett Johansson Has One Marvel Star She'd Trust to Babysit Her Daughter

In early July, Scarlett Johansson made an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show in order to promote the release of her latest film, Black Widow. Naturally, since she was there to discuss the newest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the conversation turned towards her Avengers co-stars. During the conversation, Kelly Clarkson asked Johansson which of her co-stars — Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, or Samuel L. Jackson — she would want to have babysit her daughter, Rose Dorothy Dauriac, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Romain Dauriac.
MoviesDecider

Disney Accuses Scarlett Johansson Of “Gamesmanship” As Actress Blasts “Mysogynistic” Studio Over ‘Black Widow’ Suit

'Shang-Chi' Star Simu Liu Tears Into Disney Over Streaming Comments: "We Are Not An Experiment" Last night the Walt Disney Company expressed its disappointment in actress Scarlett Johansson for making her financial dispute with them over Black Widow public. The parent company of Marvel Studios is demanding that the lawsuit be moved behind closed doors on the East Coast straight away.
CelebritiesNME

Elizabeth Olsen supports Scarlett Johansson in Disney lawsuit

Elizabeth Olsen has shown support for fellow Marvel star Scarlett Johansson amid the latter’s lawsuit with Disney. The Black Widow actress was confirmed to be initiating legal proceedings against the company last month, alleging that the simultaneous release of Black Widow on Disney+ and in cinemas violated her contract. She claimed that the move heavily impacted the ticket sales of the movie.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Disney defends how it pays its actors amid Scarlett Johansson lawsuit

A few weeks ago, Scarlett Johansson sued Disney for allegedly breaching his contract on Black Widow. His claim was generated by the fact that the corporation released the tape in parallel in Disney+ and cinemas. In her complaint, the actress claimed that her contract guaranteed the exclusive theatrical release and...
MoviesComicBook

Dave Bautista Weighs in on Scarlett Johansson Suing Disney: "Told 'Em They Should've Made a Drax Movie"

Marvel fans were in shock earlier this week when it was revealed that Scarlett Johansson had filed a lawsuit against The Walt Disney Company due to breach of contract in regards to the release of Black Widow, with her Avengers: Infinity War co-star Dave Bautista weighing in on the matter, joking that Marvel Studios should have given Drax a solo film instead of Natasha. Given that Johansson has been involved in the MCU for more than a decade, it came as a major surprise to fans to see the conflict with the studio, with Bautista's comment sure to ignite more speculation among fans about whether he's supporting his co-star or siding with the studio, potentially implying there wouldn't have been a lawsuit if they made a Drax movie.
CelebritiesEastern Arizona Courier

We’re expecting! These celebrities are pregnant RIGHT NOW

There’s nothing we love more than a new arrival in the showbiz world and 2021 has already been filled with lots of celebrity birth announcements. From Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost’s new son Cosmo, to Tan France’s delightful baby boy Ismail, they’re all adorable. We’ve put together all the celebrities who are expecting a baby VERY soon, so we call all look forward to their little bundles of joy arriving.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Y&R’ Spoilers: SHOCKER! Mariah Copeland’s Kidnapper Revealed?

Young And The Restless spoilers tease the search for Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) will intensify this week. Time is of the essence, as Mariah is in her third trimester. There is much speculation over who is holding the surrogate captive. There are obvious suspects like Ben “Stitch” Rayburn (Sean Carrigan) or Ian Ward (Ray Wise). Fans of the CBS soap are also looking at Nina Webster (Tricia Cast) with suspicion. However, it could be the least likely suspect.
Newark, NJPosted by
Amomama

'Roots' Star Ben Vereen’s 2 Children Passed Away before Him — Inside His Kids’ Early Deaths

American entertainer Ben Vereen has enjoyed a stellar career as an actor, but he has experienced tragedy in his personal life after losing two of his children to early deaths. American actor Ben Vereen is one of the most accomplished and versatile entertainers. He is famous for his legendary performances, which have transcended time and have become part of the nation's artistic legacy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy