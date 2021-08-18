Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-18 12:05:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-18 12:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Maricopa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM MST FOR MARICOPA COUNTY At 1205 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Black Canyon City, or near New River, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include New River and Lake Pleasant. This includes AZ Interstate 17 between mile markers 229 and 241. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPHalerts.weather.gov
