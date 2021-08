I came across the rainbow drink challenge on TikTok, where you try to order a drink of every color over the course of a bar crawl, day drink, etc. During a recent beach getaway, I put myself up to the challenge and wanted to share these tasty drinks for others to try! You don’t even need to leave your area to do this. At the end, I’ve named a few Jersey City bars perfect to venture to in order to try a few different cocktails. (Don’t drink? There is an opportunity to do this with coffee and lattes!)