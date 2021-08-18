Cancel
Dr. Phil Makes ‘House Call’ With A Father-Daughter Who Haven’t Spoken In 5 Years While Living Under The Same Roof

CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 5 days ago
(CBS) – Tonight at 9:00PM ET/PT, Dr. Phil is back and this time he’s stepping outside the studio for some house calls. House Calls With Dr. Phil sees Dr. Phil coming directly into people’s homes to help them through whatever they are going through, available to watch on CBS, Paramount+ or via the CBS App.

In tonight’s premiere episode Dr. Phil visits a family with a father and daughter who haven’t spoken to each other in five years; despite living in the same home. CBS’ Matt Weiss spoke to Dr. Phil about the new series and what to expect in episode one.

MW: Dr. Phil, nice to see you again! House Calls With Dr. Phil coming out tonight at 9PM on CBS as well as Paramount+ and the CBS app. What’s it been like for you coming out of the studio and visiting people in their homes?

Dr. Phil: Well, Matt it was very rewarding because, while I love what I do on stage here, I have been really excited to visit people in their home environment. This is where the drama happens. This is where the triggers are that set things in motion.

To be able to visit people where they live, sit at their table, have dinner with them, spend days with them, see them in their natural habitat was a very rich experience for me. I think it gave me an opportunity to really dig in. I think it’s going to be a great experience for people to watch; to see the dynamics of what’s going on.

MW: On top of that, especially after the last year and a half, how cool was it to be welcomed into people’s homes?

Dr. Phil: It was just so great. But listen, people did not know I was coming. Only one member of the family knows that I’m coming. We do have cameras in the home because they think they’re auditioning for a potential reality show about families.

When I walk through the door and they see me, they are beyond shocked. Those cameras we have in their homes, there’s something special about them. When that red light goes off and the crew walks away. Those cameras are still rolling. I want to see what they say, what they do, how they behave, how they interact with each other when they don’t think anybody is watching.

They don’t think anybody’s listening and that’s when they stop performing and you see what’s really going on with them. That gave me great information, great data that you wouldn’t ordinarily have.

MW: Tonight’s episode is called “Traumatized And Dramatized.” What are we in store for?

Dr. Phil: The show took us to Utah, we visit a home of a young girl, that at 14 years of age got sideways with her dad over a cell phone. It turned into a big blow up. “She said I’ll never speak to you again. You destroyed my life.”

She has not spoken to or been in the room with her father for five years, even though they live under the same roof. I found that unbelievable. I started asking how is that possible?

I quickly found out, mom is a huge enabler. Every time dad’s pulling in the driveway, she’s saying here he comes and off she goes up the stairs locks her bedroom door and won’t come out. Mom has made this whole thing happen. My job is to get her out that door, down the stairs, and interacting with dad.

There’s a lot going on here. Listen, every family in America isn’t going to have that situation or circumstance, but the dynamic is relatable, because they all have situations where there’s tension between the parents and the teenager or tension between mom and dad. Good cop, bad cop, can’t agree on how to parent the kids.

I think it’s going to be very relatable to the viewers. I’m looking forward to it being entertaining, intriguing, informative, all of those things. I think it’s going to do all of that.

MW: What was the catalyst for you connecting with this family, you mentioned the mother is an enabler, was she the one who reached out to you and said, ‘hey we need to get a handle on this’?

Dr. Phil: Actually, she was and was a little shocked when the tables got turned and she got focused on as a big part of the problem. The question becomes is she going to own it and be part of the solution or get defensive.

How’s this all going to work? Does the daughter come down? What happens if she does? Lots of intrigue in this show, but I think it’s going to be entertaining and very aspirational. I think people are going to really be inspired by what they see here.

MW: This is a situation that is so relatable for lots of families where the parents are dealing with teenagers, may be their relationship isn’t exactly where they want it to be. How helpful do you think this episode will be for parents and teenagers going through this situation?

Dr. Phil: I think it’s going to be a catalyst for change. I think people are going to watch it and say, that worked with them, we need to go back and take our own inventory and see what can we do to be a change agent in our own family. That’s what I’m looking forward to. I think that’s what will happen.

MW: Fantastic. Dr. Phil thank you so much for the time, always a pleasure talk to you and all the best with the show.

Dr. Phil: Thank you, Matt.

House Calls With Dr. Phil comes to CBS, Paramount+ and the CBS App tonight at 9:00PM ET/PT. Check your local listings for more information.

Entertainment
TV Shows
TV & Videos
Dr. Phil's Now Making 'House Calls,' Getting Candid Results

Dr. Phil is trying a new approach to therapy, one that takes him out on the road to make actual house calls ... and, so far, he's finding it remarkably effective. "House Calls" is the name of his new CBS primetime show and the good doc joined "TMZ Live" Monday to tell us the biggest difference between his daytime show and this new spinoff. For starters, there's no studio audience ... something Phil thinks helps the people he's counseling let their guard down.
TV & VideosWashington Post

What to watch on Wednesday: ‘House Calls with Dr. Phil’ on CBS

Turner & Hooch (Disney Plus) Scott, Hooch and Xavier get stuck searching for a fugitive in a quirky small town called El Dorado. The Challenge (MTV at 8) Agents take to the skies in the “Heli Heist” mission and a “mystery agent” joins the game; Nelly T gets into some trouble while flirting with two agents; an unsuspecting agent becomes the target of a conspiracy.
TV Showstvseriesfinale.com

House Calls with Dr. Phil: Season One Viewer Votes

How far will Dr. Phil go in the first season of the House Calls with Dr. Phil TV show on CBS? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like House Calls with Dr. Phil is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of House Calls with Dr. Phil here.
TV Showstvseriesfinale.com

House Calls with Dr. Phil

A docu-series, House Calls with Dr. Phil is led by Dr. Phil McGraw, the host of the popular daytime talk show, Dr. Phil. The series follows McGraw as he leaves his studio to travel across the country and visits families in need of his help. Using his unique and proven techniques, McGraw assists each family as they attempt to work through various emotional barriers in hopes of authentically changing their lives for the better.
TV Showscbslocal.com

‘House Calls With Dr. Phil’ Premieres Wednesday Night On CBS4: ‘I’ve Always Had This Dream Of Going Where They Live’

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Dr. Phil McGraw, TV’s most famous and well-known mental health professional, is now making house calls, literally. The host of the number one daytime talk show that bears his name is leaving his studio and going primetime traveling across the country, visiting families in need of his help, with a one-hour show Wednesday night called “House Calls with Dr. Phil.”
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

House Calls with Dr. Phil: Season Two? Has the CBS Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the CBS television network, A docu-series, House Calls with Dr. Phil is led by Dr. Phil McGraw, the host of the popular daytime talk show, Dr. Phil. The series follows McGraw as he leaves his studio to travel across the country and visits families in need of his help. Using his unique and proven techniques, McGraw assists each family as they attempt to work through various emotional barriers in hopes of authentically changing their lives for the better.
Austin, TXCBS Austin

"House Calls with Dr. Phil" hits the road to help families heal

A familiar face from daytime TV goes primetime! A new CBS show features Dr. Phil McGraw traveling across the country visiting families in need of help. Dr. Phil says he is going into a family's own home to deal with real-world challenges in real-world setting. Check out this preview!. Follow...
TV Showsdaytimeconfidential.com

The Bold and the Beautiful's Bill And Wyatt Spencer Get House Calls With Dr. Phil (WATCH)

The Bold and the Beautiful's Spencer men have needed someone to intercede on their behalves at various points in their lives, and it looks like a well-known doctor is taking his turn at bat. B&B's Don Diamont (Bill Spencer) posted a fun video on Instagram of himself as the publishing bad boy of SoCal, bickering with onscreen son Wyatt (Darin Brooks) after he barges in the office at Spencer Publication, looking for his brother Liam (Scott Clifton).
TravelNoire

Meet Jasmine Wilson: The Woman Making $300K A Year While Living In A Van

Jasmine Wilson makes more than $300,000 a year and could probably afford any home she wants, but decided living in a van was best. The 28-year-old is not only defying stereotypes in the tech world as a woman of color working as a product designer. She’s proving that everyone who lives in a vehicle is not doing it because they can’t afford rent or a mortgage.

