Tegic Block 30 Portable Charger Review: Some Charged Attraction

By Bob Fekete
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Tegic Block 30 is an attractive portable charger that stands out against the competition. The Block 30 is compatible with just about any device. The portable charger refills very quickly, with a recharge time of around an hour and a half. Portable chargers are super common these days, and...

Tegic has just released its updated Block 30 portable battery pack. With their purpose of designing “sexy” power banks, separating its phone chargers from the sea of products that look the same, the Block 30 not only looks great but has the latest charging technology built inside. The Block 30 features a 30W fast charge in and out (USB-A/USB-C), a large 10,000mah capacity, and a full CNC aluminum body. One of the key design elements is the exposed circuit board via the tempered glass window. The board shows six LED lights that display the status of your charge.

