Rep. Murphy urges people to get vaccine in Twitter video
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Congressman Greg Murphy took to Twitter on Wednesday to urge people to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Murphy, who is also a doctor, pushed to get the vaccine in the nearly 4-minute video, saying in part, “I would ask that you honestly consider doing this. I don’t believe this should be mandated for people … I believe it is the right thing to do … from medical advice, so please, if you have questions, please talk to your doctor about this.”www.wnct.com
