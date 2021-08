DENVER (CBS4) – Parents preparing for a third school year under the COVID-19 pandemic say their biggest concern as students head back into the classroom is a sudden switch to remote learning. They say the impact of adjusting between in-person and virtual teaching has taken its toll on their children and affecting their long-term education. “It’s been a little nerve-wracking just because we’re still in a pandemic, we don’t know what next year is going to look like,” said Susanna Pasillas, a parent of an elementary school student. “Fingers crossed, hopefully we don’t close again because that’s just a burden for...