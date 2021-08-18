Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Dolly Parton Teams Up With Hank Williams’ Grandson for New Duet ‘Happy All the Time’

By Michael Freeman
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jy9pZ_0bVVBkSl00

Sam Williams, Hank Williams’ grandson, teamed up with Dolly Parton for a duet named “Happy All the Time.” Sam revealed the song today to celebrate his debut album, “Glasshouse Children” which releases Friday.

Williams has released singles online before, such as “Can’t Fool Your Own Blood” earlier this year, but never an entire album. Speaking to Zane Lowe on the “Apple Music 1” podcast, Sam reveals it was a dream come true to work with Parton.

“She has one of my favorite voices of all time and she can do so much with it and it’s just as strong now as it’s ever been. I had the song done about two years ago, so I was only 21 years old, and to have someone of her stature to forehead stamp me like that, I just couldn’t believe it.”

“It’s so great for a legend like that to embrace someone so new and a little bit left of center, it’s just amazing.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=St1tjik89ns

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Sam Williams – Happy All The Time (Official Audio) feat. Dolly Parton (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=St1tjik89ns)

It’s not a typical country song, but it addresses the idea money will never truly be able to buy happiness. The song is powerful and Parton gives a powerful performance.

This isn’t the only track Williams released early to celebrate his new album. He also released “The World: Alone” early, honoring his late sister, Katie Williams’ 28th birthday.

Dolly Parton Regarding Her Position In the Country Music Industry and Feeling ‘100 Years Old’

Sam Williams is far from the only musician who admires Dolly Parton, and for good reason. Parton is a country music legend.

Along those lines, however, Parton has noted how old receiving tributes and recognition makes her feel sometimes.

“I really am flattered and honored, because I’ve been around a long time. Sometimes [the tributes] make you feel 100 years old. And I guess I nearly am,” Parton jokingly said. “But seriously, it makes me feel proud that I’ve done something to inspire and influence other people.”

Reflecting on her youth, she shares you may not know what you’re going to do with your life. To that end, do your best to make your dreams come true.

“You just hope you do well and hope you leave something good behind and accomplish your dreams.”

And accomplishing her dreams is something Dolly Parton did. She admitted in a 2016 interview with the Pensacola News Journal making her childhood dreams come true is her greatest accomplishment.

Despite the talk of being old, Parton still believes there’s much to look forward to. In fact, she believes she’s just now hitting her stride.

“Sometimes it makes you feel like people think you’re old, and I feel like I’m just now getting good. But it’s just such an honor to be recognized and appreciated for what I always wanted to do.”

Comments / 0

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

179K+
Followers
19K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zane Lowe
Person
Hank Williams
Person
Dolly Parton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duet#Javascript
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Music
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Why ‘1883’ Star Sam Elliott Said There’s a ‘Whole Different Energy’ When He Works with Wife Katharine Ross

Sam Elliott loves acting alongside his wife, Katharine Ross. Elliott, who will appear in the “Yellowstone” prequel “1883”, talked about it. What, for Elliott, makes working a little bit better for him when she’s around? He shared his thoughts in a 2016 interview with the Los Angeles Times. At the time, Elliott and Ross had just finished working in a film together called “The Ranch”.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Swamp People’: What is Troy Landry’s Net Worth?

“Swamp People” star Troy Landry is famous for his love of alligator hunting and dedication to family and friends. The show itself aired in 2010 and, in its heyday, saw millions of viewers weekly. Nevertheless, Landry still does what he loves each gator hunting season and makes a living for him and his family.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Jen Landon Says She Had Highly Emotional Reaction to Unforgettable Teeter Moment

“Yellowstone” fans are well aware of the ranch branding practices. The ritual may look brutal. Nevertheless, ranchhands actually strive to achieve the brand. It symbolizes their induction into a family. Actor Jen Landon, who plays Teeter on “Yellowstone” definitely understands the significance of the brand. Teeter arrived at the Dutton Ranch during the second episode of season three. She was a Texan ranch hand who came looking for work. Although she definitely stood out as unique and it took a while for the rest of the ranch hands to warm up to her, Teeter eventually became an integral part of the crew. She even received the infamous “Yellowstone” brand. And Landon couldn’t have been happier for her character. In fact, during an interview, Landon shared that receiving the brand was her main goal for her character.
CelebritiesPosted by
Whiskey Riff

How Much Is Dolly Parton Worth? Forbes Says… A LOT

Dolly Parton is the Queen of country music. She’s also an incredibly talented businesswoman, and that has never been more apparent than now. Forbes recently revealed that her estimated net worth comes in at a whopping $350 MILLION in total. Her music catalog accounts for a third of that money,...
CancerPosted by
Page Six

Dolly Parton on funding vaccine: ‘Something bad was on the rise’

Dolly Parton thinks she’s getting too much credit for the “small part” she played in developing Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine. During an interview with the UK’s Absolute Radio on Tuesday, the 75-year-old country icon explained that she’s been involved with cancer research at Vanderbilt University, in her home state of Tennessee, for years.
MusicPosted by
Yardbarker

Dolly Parton spent 'I Will Always Love You' royalties on property in Black neighborhood: 'The house that Whitney built'

Whitney Houston made "I Will Always Love You" her own in every sense, but the song was originally written and recorded for Dolly Parton's 1974 album Jolene. Parton virtually visited Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Thursday (July 29), where Cohen asked the 75-year-old country icon and national treasure, "What is the best thing that you bought or invested in with money from your 'I Will Always Love You' royalties?"
MusicFOXBusiness

What is Dolly Parton's net worth?

While Dolly Parton has certainly made a pretty penny with her own music and movies over the years, there's much more to the country icon's fortune than meets the eye. Famous, of course, for decades worth of chart-topping and genre-spanning hits, Parton's voice is among the most recognizable in music, just as she herself is unmistakable in her film and television performances.
MusicPosted by
KICKS 105

How Dolly Parton Saved Kenny Rogers From Passing on a Career Hit

Kenny Rogers had just about given up on "Islands in the Stream," a song known today as one of the best — if not the best — country duets of all time. The singer confessed to Taste of Country that he told songwriter Barry Gibb of the Bee Gees, "I don't even like this song anymore," before something changed his mind. You know the rest of the story. Released on Aug. 19, 1983, the song became an iconic hit, reaching the No. 1 position not only in America, but all over the world.
MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

Reba McEntire’s New Project Includes Her First-Ever Duet With Dolly Parton

A Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton duet is finally coming!. After over a decade’s long friendship, the two country legends are collaborating for the first time ever. On Friday, August 13, McEntire made the big announcement. The “Fancy” singer revealed that her Revived Remixed Revisited will debut on October 8. The box set will include newly recorded versions of each of her classic hits. The record will be divided into three sections.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

What Dolly Parton is Most Proud of in Her Career

When fans look back on the iconic career of Dolly Parton, there are many moments, milestones, songs, and movies that they could argue are what she should claim as the thing of which she should be most proud. There are also her many philanthropic efforts. These include her Imagination Library...
MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

Dolly Parton Opened Up on Tributes from Country Music Industry, Feeling ‘100 Years Old’

She’s known as a country music legend, but even that title and even tributes to her make 9 to 5 songstress Dolly Parton feel older than she actually is. In a 2016 interview with the Pensacola News Journal, Dolly Parton reflected on the tributes she has received over the years, including at the CMAs. “I really am flattered and honored, because I’ve been around a long time,” Parton declared. She also says that she’s one of the early women in country music that started and kind of held her place.
Beauty & FashionHuffingtonPost

Country's Sam Williams Carries The Family Torch With Vibrant New Music

You won’t find discernible traces of Sam Williams’s famous bloodline on his debut album ― and that’s a good thing. Much of the buzz surrounding “Glasshouse Children,” which was released Friday, emphasized the fact that Williams is the son of country star Hank Williams Jr. and the grandson of Hank Williams, an icon of the genre. Such comparisons, while well-intentioned, are a disservice, as the 24-year-old is a prolific talent in his own right whose poignant songs reflect “love, family and life in general.”
Books & Literaturewkml.com

Dolly Parton Joins James Patterson For First Novel

Dolly Parton can now add “novelist” to her resume (as if she needs one); she just announced that she co-authored a fiction book with James Paterson called Run Rose Run. Dolly shared the news of the new venture on Instagram. She wrote, “I cannot be more excited about the release of my very first novel #RunRoseRun with @jamespattersonbooks. I also have a new CD to go along with the book, based on its characters and situations. I hope you enjoy the book and the songs as much as we’ve enjoyed putting it together.”
MusicPosted by
610 Sports Radio

Dolly Parton says a duet with Reba McEntire is coming

Somebody pinch us. Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire are releasing a new song… together!. Listen to your favorite music now on Audacy and check out some of the best Country collabs on the Country + One exclusive station. During a fan Q&A session on Watch What Happens Live With Andy...
MusicIdaho8.com

Dolly Parton Fast Facts

Here’s a look at the life of Dolly Parton, the Grammy Award-winning singer, song writer, producer and actress. Birth place: Locust Ridge, Sevier County, Tennessee. Marriage: Carl Dean (May 1966-present) Other Facts. Has received 50 Grammy Award nominations and won ten competitive awards. She has also received the Lifetime Achievement...

Comments / 0

Community Policy