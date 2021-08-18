Dolly Parton Teams Up With Hank Williams’ Grandson for New Duet ‘Happy All the Time’

Sam Williams, Hank Williams’ grandson, teamed up with Dolly Parton for a duet named “Happy All the Time.” Sam revealed the song today to celebrate his debut album, “Glasshouse Children” which releases Friday.

Williams has released singles online before, such as “Can’t Fool Your Own Blood” earlier this year, but never an entire album. Speaking to Zane Lowe on the “Apple Music 1” podcast, Sam reveals it was a dream come true to work with Parton.

“She has one of my favorite voices of all time and she can do so much with it and it’s just as strong now as it’s ever been. I had the song done about two years ago, so I was only 21 years old, and to have someone of her stature to forehead stamp me like that, I just couldn’t believe it.”

“It’s so great for a legend like that to embrace someone so new and a little bit left of center, it’s just amazing.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=St1tjik89ns

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Sam Williams – Happy All The Time (Official Audio) feat. Dolly Parton (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=St1tjik89ns)

It’s not a typical country song, but it addresses the idea money will never truly be able to buy happiness. The song is powerful and Parton gives a powerful performance.

This isn’t the only track Williams released early to celebrate his new album. He also released “The World: Alone” early, honoring his late sister, Katie Williams’ 28th birthday.

Dolly Parton Regarding Her Position In the Country Music Industry and Feeling ‘100 Years Old’

Sam Williams is far from the only musician who admires Dolly Parton, and for good reason. Parton is a country music legend.

Along those lines, however, Parton has noted how old receiving tributes and recognition makes her feel sometimes.

“I really am flattered and honored, because I’ve been around a long time. Sometimes [the tributes] make you feel 100 years old. And I guess I nearly am,” Parton jokingly said. “But seriously, it makes me feel proud that I’ve done something to inspire and influence other people.”

Reflecting on her youth, she shares you may not know what you’re going to do with your life. To that end, do your best to make your dreams come true.

“You just hope you do well and hope you leave something good behind and accomplish your dreams.”

And accomplishing her dreams is something Dolly Parton did. She admitted in a 2016 interview with the Pensacola News Journal making her childhood dreams come true is her greatest accomplishment.

Despite the talk of being old, Parton still believes there’s much to look forward to. In fact, she believes she’s just now hitting her stride.

“Sometimes it makes you feel like people think you’re old, and I feel like I’m just now getting good. But it’s just such an honor to be recognized and appreciated for what I always wanted to do.”