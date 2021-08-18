Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

A's RHP Bassitt out of hospital after being hit by liner

By JANIE McCAULEY
Posted by 
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SxqBH_0bVVBZhe00

OAKLAND, Calif. — (AP) — Oakland Athletics ace Chris Bassitt has a broken bone in his cheek that will need surgery to repair but he sustained no eye damage after being struck on the side of the head by a line drive.

Bassitt was taken to the hospital after getting hit by a ball from Brian Goodwin's bat in the second inning of a 9-0 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night. The veteran right-hander has shown no signs of a concussion and a scan of his brain was normal, though Bassitt can't recall everything that happened during the ordeal.

A’s athletic trainer Nick Paparesta said the pitcher is in “really good spirits, doing well” a day later, even with his right eye still swollen shut.

Bassitt tweeted his appreciation Wednesday for the support he has received.

“From the bottom of my heart, I’d like to thank the (at)whitesox and (at)Athletics staff, front offices, and owners. The support my family and I’ve received has been overwhelming. I’d also like to thank Rush University Medical Center and their staff. God is good. Can’t wait to get back!” Bassitt wrote.

“We're all incredibly grateful that Chris is doing as well as he is today. It was an awful thing to have to watch,” general manager David Forst said. “Also for our players and our staff to be there on the field as well. We're thinking about everything that the team went through last night. Chris had incredible care from the second Nick reached him on the mound to everybody at the stadium and ambulance and the hospital, we're very grateful for the care that he got. But also just very aware that Chris and everyone else has been through something pretty traumatic here.”

Forst said it's too soon to guess whether Bassitt will pitch again this season or how long it could take him to recover. Six weeks is a typical healing time for such an injury, according to Paparesta.

Bassitt was released from Rush University Medical Center after receiving stitches for two cuts on his face and being diagnosed with a displaced tripod fracture — meaning three different bones — in his right cheek that will require surgery. With the bones out of place, they will have to be moved back into the right positions, Paparesta said.

Because Bassitt is still sore he hadn't yet resumed eating solid foods but was up and walking in his room, according to Paparesta.

If all goes well during a consultation Monday with plastic surgeon Dr. Peter Revenaugh, Bassitt's procedure could be done as early as Tuesday. It also hasn't been determined how long he might remain in Chicago immediately after surgery.

“The doc said that once he has the surgery done we'll kind of see how he's doing after about a week to 10 days and start getting him into some physical activity and kind of see how his body responds to that and how he's feeling,” Paparesta said. “We're looking kind of one week at a time at this point in time after the surgery's done. The other thing we need to be conscientious of is that the surgery goes as planned and it is the surgery that we anticipate. Once you get in there things could change.”

Bassitt went down on the mound right after he was hit, holding his head, and his teammates quickly waved to the dugout for assistance. He never lost consciousness.

The A's said Wednesday that an exam of his right eye was normal for vision and no other damage was found in the eye or the orbital bone. The team also said a head CT scan revealed no further injury.

Seeing Bassitt go down brought back memories of a similar incident involving then-A's starter Brandon McCarthy in 2012.

McCarthy took a line drive to the right side of his head off the bat of the Los Angeles Angels’ Erick Aybar on Sept. 5 that year. He sustained an epidural hemorrhage, brain contusion and skull fracture on the play, then underwent a two-hour emergency surgery at California Pacific Medical Center in San Francisco.

McCarthy reached out to the A's on Tuesday night in support after Bassitt's injury.

The 32-year-old Bassitt, who broke into the majors with the White Sox in 2014, is in the midst of another stellar season for Oakland. He was 12-3 with a 3.06 ERA in 24 starts heading into the game, leading the AL in victories.

“He is a tough, tough guy,” manager Bob Melvin said. “If anybody is able to deal with this a little bit quicker or in a certain fashion it would be Chris.”

The A's called up Paul Blackburn to take Bassitt's roster spot and the right-hander was set to start Wednesday with the other starters pushed back a day.

Melvin said everybody had to move forward after such a tough night.

“We got what we considered was good news today so everybody's in much better spirits in the clubhouse today,” Melvin said. “You have to go through certain events in your career, this being on the extreme end but it's just going out there and trying to win today's game.”

___

AP Baseball Writer Jay Cohen and AP Sports Writer Josh Dubow contributed to this report.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
58K+
Followers
60K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Melvin
Person
Chris Bassitt
Person
Brandon Mccarthy
Person
David Forst
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Los Angeles Angels#Oakland Athletics#The Chicago White Sox#Whitesox#The Los Angeles Angels#The White Sox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Oakland A’s pitcher Chris Bassitt will need surgery to repair a fractured cheekbone but escapes damage to his eye after a liner struck him in the face vs. the Chicago White Sox

Less than 24 hours after being hit in the face by a line drive, Oakland Athletics pitcher Chris Bassitt had a return on his mind. “From the bottom of my heart, I’d like to thank the White Sox and Athletics staff, front offices, and owners,” Bassitt wrote Wednesday on Twitter. “The support my family and I’ve received has been overwhelming. I’d also like to thank Rush University Medical Center ...
MLBrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Athletics All-Star RHP Chris Bassitt struck in head by liner

Oakland right-hander Chris Bassitt left the Athletics' Tuesday game against the host Chicago White Sox in the second inning after being struck in the head by a line drive. A's manager Bob Melvin said postgame, "Bass is conscious. He was the entire time. We don't think the eye is a problem at this point. It felt like it was below it. He's got some cuts. They had to do some stitches. He's in a scan and we'll know more about potential fractures tomorrow or later tonight."
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

A's All-Star Chris Bassitt carted off field after being struck by line drive

In a frightening scene at Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday evening, Athletics right-hander Chris Bassitt was carted off the field after being struck on the side of the head by a comeback line drive off the bat of White Sox outfielder Brian Goodwin. Bassitt spent several minutes down on the mound with the training staff, who held multiple towels to the side of his face. He was eventually helped onto the cart and driven off the field, still clutching a towel to the side of his head.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals taking step to keep Yadier Molina for life

The idea of Yadier Molina in another uniform just seems strange. The longtime St. Louis Cardinals‘ catcher has been a legend with the franchise, someone who should be destined to spend his entire career in the city. Yet, that was a distinct possibility last offseason, as Molina entertained offers from other teams before the Cardinals made the decision to bring him back.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals fans show their frustration with disappointing season

The St Louis Cardinals are in the midst of a highly disappointing season. We can agree on that. And fans are starting to show their frustration in a big way. Just as optimism started to increase about the St. Louis Cardinals’ postseason chances, it has come crashing down with two consecutive losses against the National League Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers. And fans are not just taking their frustrations out on Twitter, but on the team.
MLBSun-Journal

MLB roundup: Cabrera hits 500th home run

TORONTO — Miguel Cabrera’s 500th career homer was a big moment for everyone who had a hand in the slugger’s stellar career. Even on the road, it was a big party. Cabrera became the 28th major leaguer to hit 500 home runs, and the Detroit Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-3 in 11 innings on Sunday.
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

Miguel Cabrera Joins the 500 Home Run Club

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. It’s not often that any big league player gets a curtain call...
MLBchatsports.com

KC Royals: Why this player should be moved this winter

(Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports) Nearly two years have passed since the KC Royals sent cash to the Yankees for Ryan McBroom, a first baseman-outfielder with promising power but absolutely no major league experience. He’s had his big league chances with the Royals—they’ve put him on the active roster several times—but hasn’t been able to stick with the big club.
MLBCBS Sports

Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Leaves after being struck by liner

Woodruff was removed from his start Thursday against the Cubs after he was struck by a comebacker in the right hamstring in the bottom of the third inning, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. He gave up an unearned run on two hits and three walks while striking out three over three frames.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

The St. Louis Cardinals should not pursue Adam Eaton

The St Louis Cardinals could use a fourth outfielder, but should stay away from the recently released Adam Eaton. In 2016, when the Chicago White Sox were looking to trade outfielder Adam Eaton, the St. Louis Cardinals were heavily connected. The White Sox sought a young catcher as they looked to continue with their rebuild and the Cardinals possessed Carson Kelly, a talented young catcher, in their farm system.

Comments / 0

Community Policy