Yankees announce 2022 spring training schedule
On Wednesday afternoon, the Yankees and the 29 other MLB teams all announced their 2022 spring training schedule. Given that the team is in the middle of an excited race for a playoff spot, it’s completely understandable to not care one bit about this news, but hey, some folks are already looking ahead to 2022 travel plans. Plus, spring training is delightful! It’s rare to have the opportunity to sit so close to Major Leaguers at a better cost in Tampa than Yankee Stadium.www.chatsports.com
