Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Yankees announce 2022 spring training schedule

By Pinstripe Alley
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday afternoon, the Yankees and the 29 other MLB teams all announced their 2022 spring training schedule. Given that the team is in the middle of an excited race for a playoff spot, it’s completely understandable to not care one bit about this news, but hey, some folks are already looking ahead to 2022 travel plans. Plus, spring training is delightful! It’s rare to have the opportunity to sit so close to Major Leaguers at a better cost in Tampa than Yankee Stadium.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Yankee Stadium#Spring Training#Orioles#Phillies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanBuzz

How Much Do MLB Ball Girls Make?

Most of us will never get on a Major League Baseball field as a player. We shouldn’t try to get on the field as a gate crasher (or streaker, for the exhibitionists among us) for various reasons. These aren’t Disco Demolition Night times anymore. However, there are a few jobs...
MLBallfans.co

Yankees Send Down the Guy Who Should Be Starting in Centerfield

The deadline came and went and Brian Cashman did all he could do given the financial constraints he was operating under, thanks to an owner who despite having the greatest revenue of any MLB team, refuses to spend commensurately. One thing Cashman just wasn’t able to fix is the glaring problem in centerfield. Therefore, this is an issue the Yankees will simply have to manage. I believe this issue is the single most important controllable area of focus for the Yankee offense and defense.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees catcher gets name in MLB record book

Here’s something you don’t see every day. Or every decade. Former New York Yankees catcher Austin Romine entered the MLB record book Thursday, thanks to Andrew Romine, his brother, and for one night, his batterymate. Andrew Romine started Thursday at shortstop for the Chicago Cubs. But as the 17-4 beatdown...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Former Phillies reliever heads to Yankees in blockbuster Gallo trade

Former Phillies reliever Joely Rodriguez is headed to the Yankees. The hot stove was burning around Major League Baseball this week as Friday’s trade deadline came and went. Several trades, big and small, took place right down to the final minute on Friday, with a few last-minute bombs dropping after the fact. And while Philadelphia Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski was working on his new team, one blockbuster swap made headlines on Wednesday that involved the team’s 2009 World Series rival.
MLBNew York Post

Yankees WAGs celebrate Aaron Judge’s fiancee’s birthday after Field of Dreams loss

Aaron Judge and the Yankees suffered a crushing 9-8 loss to the White Sox at the “Field of Dreams” on Thursday, but his fiancee popped champagne. Samantha Bracksieck celebrated her 28th birthday with her fellow Yankees wives and girlfriends while on the road with the team. Bracksieck and Co. sipped champagne on a bus that included balloons and presents for the birthday girl, who sported a blue Yankees cap.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Orioles are loving ex-Yankees prospect they claimed off waivers

Jorge Mateo made quite the first impression. The former New York Yankees prospect was claimed off waivers Thursday from the San Diego Padres by the Baltimore Orioles, bringing the 26-year-old back to the American League East. Want to bet on MLB?. Get free bets, risk-free bets and enhanced odds offers...
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Yankees castoff gets dumped by Rays

Maybe Mike Ford will end up back in pinstripes. The Rays designated the former Yankees first baseman for assignment on Saturday morning, deciding to call up right-hander David Hess and option out righty Chris Mazza as well. Ford never appeared in the majors with the Rays, who acquired him in...
MLBFOX Sports

Heaney expected to start for the Yankees against Braves

LINE: Braves -150, Yankees +130; over/under is 9 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta and New York will play on Tuesday. The Braves are 31-30 in home games in 2020. Atlanta is hitting a collective batting average of .241 this season, led by Austin Riley with an average of .296. The...
MLBFrankfort Times

Minnesota-N.Y. Yankees Runs

Yankees second. Rougned Odor hit by pitch. Luke Voit singles to left center field. Rougned Odor to second. Andrew Velazquez lines out to deep center field to Nick Gordon. Kyle Higashioka reaches on a fielder's choice to right center field. Luke Voit out at second. Rougned Odor to third. Tyler Wade singles to left field. Kyle Higashioka to second. Rougned Odor scores. DJ LeMahieu flies out to deep left field to Rob Refsnyder.
MLBnumberfire.com

Tyler Wade in left field for Yankees on Saturday afternoon

New York Yankees utility-man Tyler Wade is batting ninth in Saturday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Wade will make his 20th outfield appearance this season after Joey Gallo was given a breather against the Twins. In a lefty versus righty matchup against Kenta Maeda, our models project Wade to score...
MLBLeader-Telegram

Yankees roll past Twins behind Luke Voit, Gerrit Cole and Andrew Velazquez

NEW YORK — Maybe only Mother Nature can stop the Yankees now. With the impending arrival of Hurricane Henri later in the weekend, the Yankees continued to roll on Saturday afternoon. Gerrit Cole blanked the Twins for six innings, Luke Voit continued his scorching hot campaign for playing time and the Bronx kid — Andrew Velazquez — hit his first career major league home run as the Yankees beat the Twins, 7-1, at Yankee Stadium.
MLBPinstripe Alley

Contextualizing the Yankees’ 2021 season

As the playoff situation currently stands, the New York Yankees have a 71-52 record, which puts them four games back of the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays and with a 1.5-game lead over the first team out of the Wild Card spot, the Boston Red Sox. Go back in time...
MLBbetql.co

American League Cy Young Odds: Time to Bet Gerrit Cole

The American League Cy Young market has been dictated by two pitchers for much of the season, current favorite Lance Lynn and Yankees ace Gerrit Cole. Lynn is the odds on favorite at -150, per DraftKings Sportsbook, while Cole has slipped off the pace due to a bout with COVID-19 this past month. Cole is the second choice as of this writing at +140.
MLBarcamax.com

Giancarlo Stanton rockets, dominant pitching run Yankee winning streak to 10

ATLANTA — Something had to give, and it wasn’t the Yankees. The Bombers came into a historic matchup against the also scorching-hot Braves and just rolled over them. Giancarlo Stanton, who would not have played a significant role in an interleague game a month ago, homered, doubled and drove in three runs as the Bombers beat the Braves 5-1 at Truist Park.

Comments / 0

Community Policy