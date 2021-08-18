Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

DeSantis is more than fair game for criticism

Sun Chronicle
 8 days ago

Re: “Sun Chronicle unfair in treatment of Florida governor,” by Gerald F. Chase (Voice of the Public, Aug. 16) I feel like a broken record, but here we go again. More whataboutism from Chase. Instead of telling us why Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is being treated unfairly by The Sun Chronicle, he tells us what is bad about Gov. Andrew Cuomo. And while Cuomo is no hero of mine, let’s look at DeSantis. Governor DeSantis authorized the selection of certain nursing homes for recovering COVID-19 patients, homes which often had spotty records and complaints against them. He hid nursing home deaths. He fired a health official for attempting to tell the truth about the spread of COVID-19 in Florida, when she refused to lie.

www.thesunchronicle.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voice Of The Public#The Sun Chronicle#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Politicscheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Is New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul Nancy Pelosi’s Stepsister?

A post shared on Facebook claims New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul is House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s stepsister. There is no evidence that Pelosi and Hochul are stepsisters. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Aug. 10 that he would be resigning after New York Attorney General Letitia James’ report found he had sexually harassed 11 women, the Associated Press reported. Hochul will take Cuomo’s place on Aug. 24, becoming the first woman to serve as governor of New York, according to The New York Times.
Public HealthVanity Fair

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem Joins Fellow Republicans in Quest to Kill Her Constituents

Over the past few months there’s been a lot of focus on the COVID situations in Florida and Texas, and for good reason: Not only are cases surging in those states, but their respective governors, Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott, are seemingly doing everything in their powers to ensure their constituents contract the highly contagious virus, from banning local mask mandates to insane new rules like the one wherein Texas schools no longer have to conduct contact tracing or let parents know if a student has tested positive. But it’s important to remember that DeSantis and Abbott aren’t the only elected officials doing a horrendous job when it comes to COVID-19—a lot of their fellow Republican governors are as well! For instance, in Alabama, which, according to NBC News, has the lowest vaccination rate in the country, Governor Kay Ivey has insisted there will be “absolutely no statewide mandates, closures, or the like.” And in South Dakota, which has seen an astonishing surge in new cases over the past two weeks, Governor Kristi Noem is talking about how she’s going to go to war with Joe Biden over vaccine mandates he wouldn’t be personally enacting!
Public HealthNews-Virginian

Surette: We need a governor who takes COVID seriously

An expression became popular during the Trump administration: “The cruelty is the point.”. It was one way of explaining the inhumanity during that era. We witnessed the caging of children at the border, a travel ban on Muslims, praise heaped on American Nazis and an alarming increase in the destruction of our environment.
Politicsmediaite.com

Now For The REAL Pain: Andrew Cuomo Stripped of International Emmy on Day of Resignation

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has lost the honorary Emmy Award he received in 2020 for his leadership during the coronavirus pandemic. The International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced on Tuesday that they are revoking the International Emmy they awarded Cuomo last year. This comes just after Cuomo resigned amid numerous allegations of sexual harassment.
PetsPosted by
UPI News

N.Y. Gov. Cuomo faces one last outcry on final day in office -- over his dog

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo officially leaves office on Monday, but not before he was forced to deal with one last public outcry. Cuomo's final day is on Monday and he was scheduled to give a farewell address at noon EDT. He will be succeeded in the post by Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, who will be New York's first female governor.
New York City, NYthewoodyshow.com

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Stripped Of His Emmy

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has stripped former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo of his Emmy award one day after he officially stepped down as governor. The announcement was made just hours after Kathy Hochul was sworn in to replace him. Cuomo was forced to resign after...
Politicsanjournal.com

Andrew Cuomo's Surprise Defender

When New York Attorney General Leticia James issued her report containing the accusations that the governor had acted inappropriately with 12 women, many individuals on both sides of the aisle no doubt rejoiced. One man, however, who has been soundly attacked himself by New York Democrats was appalled. He stated that he had no personal knowledge as to the truth or falsity of the charges, but that the governor was not being treated fairly or lawfully.
Public Healthnewsandguts.com

NY’s New Governor Acknowledges Andrew Cuomo’s Administration Undercounted COVID Deaths

New York’s new Governor Kathy Hochul is making good on a promise that “transparency will be the hallmark” of her administration. On her first day in office, her administration revealed that there were almost 12,000 more deaths in New York state than Andrew Cuomo’s administration officially admitted. Hochul told MSNBC’s Morning Joe, “We’re now releasing more data than had been released before publicly, so people know the nursing home deaths and the hospital deaths are consistent with what’s being displayed by the CDC.”
Politicskmmo.com

NY Governor Andrew Cuomo defiant in farewell address on his last day in office before resignation takes effect

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo released a farewell message on his last day in office on Monday, defiantly citing himself as the victim of a “political stampede” that cut his term short. Cuomo’s resignation follows an investigation conducted by private attorneys that concluded he sexually harassed 11 women during his time in office, some of whom were employed by the state. The findings were released in a 165-page report by Attorney General Letitia James.
Public HealthNew York Post

DeSantis slams AP ‘smear’ after wire service criticizes spokeswoman

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis accused the Associated Press Monday of publishing a “partisan smear” and a “baseless conspiracy theory” — the latest salvo in a war of words that saw the governor’s press secretary suspended from Twitter last week. “[Y]ou had the temerity to complain about the deserved blowback...

Comments / 0

Community Policy