DeSantis is more than fair game for criticism
Re: “Sun Chronicle unfair in treatment of Florida governor,” by Gerald F. Chase (Voice of the Public, Aug. 16) I feel like a broken record, but here we go again. More whataboutism from Chase. Instead of telling us why Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is being treated unfairly by The Sun Chronicle, he tells us what is bad about Gov. Andrew Cuomo. And while Cuomo is no hero of mine, let’s look at DeSantis. Governor DeSantis authorized the selection of certain nursing homes for recovering COVID-19 patients, homes which often had spotty records and complaints against them. He hid nursing home deaths. He fired a health official for attempting to tell the truth about the spread of COVID-19 in Florida, when she refused to lie.www.thesunchronicle.com
