There is just something to be said about a great plate of Chinese food. Do you know who has the best Chinese food in Tuscaloosa?. Since being in Tuscaloosa, I haven't had Chinese food from too many places. I've had Chen's, Pearl Garden, Hot Wok Express, Lee Palace, and one other restaurant, I can't remember their name. Since I haven't had the many, I can't say who has the best in Tuscaloosa just yet. I can, however, choose the best out of the few Chinese food restaurants I have tried.