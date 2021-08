Mark Gotcher, former superintendent of the Russellville School District, has sued the district for breach of contract in his firing in April, River Valley Now reports. Gotcher, who became superintendent in 2017 and, at the time of his firing, was working under a contract extending through June 2023. He said he’s entitled to pay through that time for firing, which became effective June 30, without good cause. He put damages at $384,720 and also seeks attorney fees.