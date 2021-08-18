Ned Bristol: More than just a gym

I first started going to the Y on my own when I was in junior high. I’d walk to the Young Men’s Christian Association from school and hang out with friends. This was in another time and another place, not the Attleboros. There was no adult supervision. There were no girls. The boys had to stay in the basement area. Older men had the fancy main floor to lounge in leather easy chairs and read the papers. (Younger men were all at work out of town.)