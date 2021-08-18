Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Attleboro, MA

Ned Bristol: More than just a gym

Sun Chronicle
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI first started going to the Y on my own when I was in junior high. I’d walk to the Young Men’s Christian Association from school and hang out with friends. This was in another time and another place, not the Attleboros. There was no adult supervision. There were no girls. The boys had to stay in the basement area. Older men had the fancy main floor to lounge in leather easy chairs and read the papers. (Younger men were all at work out of town.)

www.thesunchronicle.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Attleboro, MA
County
Bristol County, MA
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Bristol County, MA
Lifestyle
City
North Attleborough, MA
Attleboro, MA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness Equipment#Dance#Ballroom#The Boys#Camel#Y#The Hockomock Area Ymca
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Related
Milton, WIPosted by
The Janesville Gazette

New florist in Milton brings more than just beautiful arrangements to town

Out in the Milton countryside sits a renovated barn full of mercantile products and flowers. White Fence Flower Co., 8736 North Trescher Road, opened earlier this month. The new business offers seasonally grown cut flowers in a variety of formats. At the flower bar, people can choose what they want or have the owner make them a bouquet. White Fence Flower offers simple bouquets, specialty arrangements and event florals.
Evanston, ILevanstonnow.com

For stores near ETHS, it’s about more than just students

You might think having 4,000 potential customers across the street would be the best news any business owner could get. But for Clarence Weaver, who, along with his wife Wendy, owns C&W Market and Ice Cream Parlor, it’s still too soon to judge the impact of Evanston Township High School reopening in person across the street.
Hartford, SDKELOLAND TV

More than just beer at Buffalo Ridge Brewing

HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) – What started out as a long time dream, is now a reality for business owners in downtown Hartford. In 2018 Buffalo Ridge Brewing opened its doors to the public, and has been seeing lots of support ever since. It’s a busy morning for Rick Warkenthien. “This...
Butte, MTNBCMontana

Ride for Respect hosting more than just a ride this year

BUTTE, Mont. — Butte's law enforcement is currently working with the Copper Canyon Harley Davidson to prep for Saturday's Ride for Respect event. This year they're taking a new twist on the event by including vendors, a dunk tank and live music. Motorcycles will leave around 6 a.m. for their...
Attleboro, MASun Chronicle

Ned Bristol: It's far from over

This is the week parents were supposed to learn whether their children will be wearing masks when they return to school. School superintendents had been crafting their recommendations and school boards had scheduled votes. The state had left decisions on masking and vaccination policies to individual communities. Suddenly the state...
Wichita, KSKSN.com

Tillie’s Flowers Delivers More Than Just A Beautiful Bouquet

We love hearing from viewers and today just had to share the story that a Goddard viewer shared with us. Ron Hall emailed in sharing that his wife was having a bit of a stressful week so he sent her flowers. He trusts one of Wichita’s oldest businesses, Tillie’s Flower Shop so he ordered an arrangement with a small card to be delivered to his wife at work.
Mower County, MNAustin Daily Herald

Our Opinion: More to fair than just rides

The Mower County Fair is up and running. By the time you read this, it will be on its second day of fun. People will be hitting the midway, ordering up their favorite fair foods and checking out the grandstand events. If you’re heading to the fair and can’t find something to do, then you’re simply not trying hard enough.
Animalshometownheadlines.com

Keith Mickler’s Rome Grown: ‘They’re everywhere, they’re everywhere!’ The dreaded Armyworm is marching across numerous local lawns.

Does your lawn look like a herd of goats have attacked it? Leaving brown dead spots, patches, or maybe nothing but bare ground? If you take a close look, you will more than likely see armyworms marching across the lawn, eating everything in their path. If you answered yes, you have been invaded by a brigade of fall armyworms, and they mean business.
Rochester, MNGrand Forks Herald

HEALTH FUSION: Local food shelves are more than just pantries

On the second and fourth Wednesday evenings of every month, the basement doors of the Presbyterian Church of Oronoco swing open, welcoming the community to the Oronoco Food Shelf (OSF). In summer, the sounds of people bustling around and laughing spill out onto the sidewalk. People inside are stocking shelves and preparing to serve 60 or so households from the area.
Wrentham, MASun Chronicle

Along the Way

The town of Wrentham is looking a little nicer these days thanks to students from the League School of Greater Boston. Students in their vocational program have been awarded certificates for their landscaping efforts in the town center, which included watering trees, weeding, spreading mulch, and fertilizing. “Wrentham is very fortunate to be working with the school and these exceptional vocational students. Their efforts are having a big impact, and residents are taking notice,” said Wrentham Selectman Joe Botaish, who presented each student with a certificate of appreciation during a ceremony held at the Walpole school.
JamesSun Chronicle

Bill Zuck: Home,.James

It’s Monday, and I’m on chauffeur duty. Like countless parents before, I’ve reached the stage of my life in which my primary purpose is to shuttle the children from place to place. I’m expected to arrive and depart promptly, field frequent demands to go faster while still obeying traffic laws,...
Plainville, MASun Chronicle

North Attleboro's Whiting's Pond reopens for swimming

NORTH ATTLEBORO — Whiting’s Pond is again open for swimming. The pond, which is open to town and Plainville residents, had been closed since last weekend after testing showed high bacteria counts. Laboratory tests on Wednesday cleared the spot for swimming, according to town health officials. Steven Carvalho, director of...
Public HealthSun Chronicle

Mike Kirby: Despite reports, P-Town was great

The plan seemed like a good one last summer. “We’d like to go away as a family a year from now,” we told our two sons and their significant others. “By that time, this pandemic thing will be a memory and we can finally enjoy some time together.”. We didn’t...
Foxborough, MASun Chronicle

Letter to the editor: Get ready for center chaos

I can imagine the chaos in the center of Foxboro when football games start after seeing yet another driver backing up because they can not get to Route 140/Central Street. It seems as though every select person wants to put their fingerprint on changing traffic travel (and add more signs) to ‘improve’ it.
Attleboro, MASun Chronicle

VaxBus returning to Attleboro this Friday

ATTLEBORO — The VaxBus is making a return visit to the city this week. The bus will stationed from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27 at Willett Elementary School, 32 Watson Ave. Walk-ins are welcome and no appointment, ID or health insurance is needed. The bus is handicapped-accessible. The...
Wrentham, MASun Chronicle

Wrentham business cereal drive coming to close

WRENTHAM — A local business has more cereal boxes than an average grocery store. Berkshire Hathaway Home Services/Evolution Properties, a real estate business in the center of Wrentham, has collected over 1,200 cereal boxes donated in a food drive to benefit area food pantries. The cereal will go to food...
YogaSun Chronicle

Celebrate National Guacamole Day at the senior center

Come to the senior center and celebrate National Guacamole Day on Wednesday, Sept. 15 at 3:30 p.m. Enjoy chips, salsa and guacamole with friends. Guacamole is fresh avocados smashed with cilantro, tomato, lime juice and classic seasoning. The cost is $2 per person and space is limited. Sign up in advance.

Comments / 0

Community Policy