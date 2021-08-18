Skullcandy Indy ANC earbuds review: A lot of features for little money
Skullcandy Indy ANC earbuds firmly in place and Katy Perry queued up, I prepared for a run around the neighborhood. I planned to test the customizable sound and active noise-cancelling of these true wireless earbuds—everything I could use to get in the zone—when I saw my wife waving. Tapping twice on the Skullcandy earbuds to pause the music, I heard my 3.5-year-old daughter Ria yell, “I want to come!” as she sprinted toward me, scrambling to slip on her pink Crocs. Just like that, the plan changed, the running stroller and one earbud came out, Ambient Mode replaced ANC, and I set out on a very different outing. Katy’s fireworks in one ear, my daughter’s conversation in the other, I pushed the Skullcandy Indy ANC’s versatility to its limit and it proved capable.www.popsci.com
