Skullcandy Indy ANC earbuds review: A lot of features for little money

The Skullcandy website really lays on hyperbole when it comes to its headphones. “Better than 98% of fancy-a** noise-canceling headphones out there” screams a promoted user review of the Skullcandy Hesh ANC headphones that’s as bold as it is, well, bolded. “Best headphone under $100. Period.” says another prominent purchaser’s seal of approval, this time for the Skullcandy Hesh Evo. Judging based solely on sound quality, both the Skullcandy wireless headphones fall short of the hype compared to elite competition. Judging these Bluetooth headphones by performance for the price more than premium precision, however, the Skullcandy Hesh line definitely doesn’t disappoint. We tested both the Hesh ANC and the Hesh Evo and found them to be over-the-ear headphones that won’t work for audiophiles and power users, but will definitely take care of business for everyday listeners. Let’s look past the caps-lock-style statements and see what these Skullcandy headphones actually offer.