Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Skullcandy Indy ANC earbuds review: A lot of features for little money

By Andrew Waite
Popular Science
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSkullcandy Indy ANC earbuds firmly in place and Katy Perry queued up, I prepared for a run around the neighborhood. I planned to test the customizable sound and active noise-cancelling of these true wireless earbuds—everything I could use to get in the zone—when I saw my wife waving. Tapping twice on the Skullcandy earbuds to pause the music, I heard my 3.5-year-old daughter Ria yell, “I want to come!” as she sprinted toward me, scrambling to slip on her pink Crocs. Just like that, the plan changed, the running stroller and one earbud came out, Ambient Mode replaced ANC, and I set out on a very different outing. Katy’s fireworks in one ear, my daughter’s conversation in the other, I pushed the Skullcandy Indy ANC’s versatility to its limit and it proved capable.

www.popsci.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katy Perry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wireless Earbuds#Skullcandy Indy Anc#Npr#The Indy Fuel#Ip55#Eq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
ANC
Related
Electronicsmobilesyrup.com

Razer announces its second-gen Hammerhead True Wireless earbuds with ANC

Razer has announced its second-gen Hammerhead True Wireless earbuds, which now sport Razer’s Chrome RGB lighting, active noise cancellation (ANC) and more. Priced at $159.99 in Canada, the new Hammerhead earbuds offer several benefits over the first-gen earbuds at nearly the same price (the first-gen buds cost $139.99, although they’re currently on sale for $76.99). Additionally, the second-gen Hammerhead buds borrow heavily from Razer’s Hammerhead Pro earbuds design.
ElectronicsPosted by
IBTimes

Tronsmart Apollo Air Wireless Earbuds Review: A Solid B+

Who Are The Tronsmart Apollo Air Wireless Earbuds For?. Tronsmart Apollo Air wireless earbuds are a perfectly fine pair of earbuds. The Apollo Air earbuds have built-in noise cancelling properties. The Apollo Airs are IP45 rated, making them great for working out. It's true wireless earbud reviewing time again at...
ElectronicsPosted by
Trusted Reviews

Razer’s new true wireless earbuds have RGB lighting and ANC

Razer has quietly updated its Hammerhead True Wireless earbuds with new features and, unfortunately, a slightly higher price of entry. Like the previous Hammerhead buds, the new version maintains the 60ms low latency, but introduces two features missing from the original: RGB lighting and active noise cancellation (ANC). ANC is...
ElectronicsAndroid Central

Samsung's new Galaxy Buds 2 earbuds offer ANC and 'premium sound' for $150

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are now official. The earbuds come with active noise cancellation (ANC) and dynamic two-way speakers. They have been priced at $150 in the U.S. Samsung today unveiled its smallest and lightest earbuds yet at its jam-packed Galaxy Unpacked event. The new Galaxy Buds 2 succeed the Galaxy Buds Plus, which were launched alongside the Galaxy S20 series phones last year.
Electronicsgadgetsin.com

JLab JBuds Air ANC True Wireless Earbuds with IP55 Water Resistance

JLab has released JBuds Air, its latest ANC true wireless earbuds. With IP5 water resistant rating, the earbuds are good for workouts or outdoor activities. The JBuds Air are a pair of budget-friendly and fully featured noise cancelling true wireless earbuds. With the lightweight cordless design and charging case, the TWS earbuds are easy to carry around. Meanwhile, multiple different eartip sizes allow the earbuds to provide custom comfort for every listener.
ElectronicsPhandroid

Devialet Gemini Review: Premium Audio With A Catch

When you think of wireless earbuds or headphones in general, Devialet is likely not a company that comes to mind. A large part of that is because the company only got into the headphone segment back in October of last year. With the Devialet Gemini, the company promises some of the best sounds that you’ve ever heard, along with offering Active Noise Cancellation.
Electronicsgizmochina.com

Razer Hammerhead TWS Earbuds with ANC & RGB lighting launched for $130

Razer has continued to shift the bar higher in its development of truly wireless earbuds. Its 2019 model premiered low latency Bluetooth mode for gaming applications and continues to develop more impressive features with the latest Hammerhead TWS earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and RGB lighting. The latest Hammerhead...
ElectronicsPosted by
SlashGear

Galaxy Buds 2 revealed as Samsung’s lowest price ANC earbuds

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 were revealed today as the company’s least expensive ANC wireless earbuds. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 will effectively replace the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ in the Samsung audio lineup with the same launch price and a smaller and lighter body with more features right out the gate. Much like the other devices revealed today, Galaxy Buds 2 will be available to the public at the tail end of August, 2021.
Electronicsturbofuture.com

Review of the Fiil CC2 True Wireless Earbuds

Walter Shillington writes about products he knows firsthand. His articles focus on healthcare, electronics, watches, and household items. Even though I am busy, I try to find enough time each day to read my latest mystery novel. And when I do so, a little background music is always nice. I usually plug in a pair of earbuds, utilizing Bluetooth to connect them to Amazon music through my cellphone.
Electronicsigeeksblog.com

AirPods Pro vs. Nothing Ear (1): Which ANC earbuds should you buy?

Apple AirPods have been dominating the wireless earbuds market for a long time. Ever since the first generation AirPods arrived, several companies started replicating the design, and then came the boom of TWS earbuds. However, none has given true competition to Apple AirPods Pro until now. Now, we have a...
ElectronicsPosted by
Popular Science

Skullcandy Hesh headphones review: An everyday overachiever

The Skullcandy website really lays on hyperbole when it comes to its headphones. “Better than 98% of fancy-a** noise-canceling headphones out there” screams a promoted user review of the Skullcandy Hesh ANC headphones that’s as bold as it is, well, bolded. “Best headphone under $100. Period.” says another prominent purchaser’s seal of approval, this time for the Skullcandy Hesh Evo. Judging based solely on sound quality, both the Skullcandy wireless headphones fall short of the hype compared to elite competition. Judging these Bluetooth headphones by performance for the price more than premium precision, however, the Skullcandy Hesh line definitely doesn’t disappoint. We tested both the Hesh ANC and the Hesh Evo and found them to be over-the-ear headphones that won’t work for audiophiles and power users, but will definitely take care of business for everyday listeners. Let’s look past the caps-lock-style statements and see what these Skullcandy headphones actually offer.
Electronicsxda-developers

OnePlus Buds Pro Review: Great ANC earbuds at a good price

OnePlus entered the true wireless earbuds market last year with the release of the OnePlus Buds. At under $100/₹5,000, they were a compelling pair of wireless earbuds for anyone looking for an AirPods-like design and form factor with full Android support. The more affordable OnePlus Buds Z arrived later the same year with fast charging support and improved durability, but OnePlus still didn’t have a true competitor to the AirPods Pro and other high-end TWS earbuds — until this year’s OnePlus Buds Pro.

Comments / 0

Community Policy