Baltimore, MD

AFRAM Festival Reschedules Events For Inclement Weather

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
 5 days ago

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As severe weather moves through the region and much of Maryland is under a tornado watch, Baltimore’s AFRAM Festival has postponed numerous in-person events.

  • AFRAM Bike Party and AFRAM Alfresco, respectively scheduled for Aug. 18 and 19, will be combined and moved to next Thursday, August 26 from 5-10 p.m. at Middle Branch Park — a re-airing of the Cherry Hill Waterfront Festival will air at 3 p.m. at that same location.
  • If inclement weather disrupts the combined AFRAM Bike Party and Alfresco events on August 26, it will be cancelled and not rescheduled.
  • Skate Nite at Shake & Bake will continue as scheduled on August 20 from 5-10 p.m. at Shake & Bake.
  • AFRAM Concert Day One and Two will continue as scheduled in their virtual formats on August 21 and 22 from 6-9 p.m.

