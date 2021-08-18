All You Need to Know About Maskne: Preventing, Avoiding and Treating
It seemed like wearing a face mask or a face covering was gone for many people who were double vaccinated. However, with the rise of the Delta variant all over the world, mask wearing is back. Wearing one can be just part of the daily routine, with a collection of them in your purse to choose from. You may even have a job that requires you to wear one each day, such as working in retail, medical roles, as well as in schools and other careers. If you wear your mask for a long time, then you might find that you are developing mask acne, or ‘maskne’ that has been a phrase coined in recent months. Wearing a face mask for long periods of time can lead to this common side effect.ocmomblog.com
Comments / 0