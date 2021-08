The Biden administration has endured some healthy criticism lately, much of it deserved. To be worthy of our attention, though, that criticism must be based on facts. What Dave Ball gives us in his latest article in the Observer-Reporter (Aug. 23), is anything but facts. Instead, it’s a blustery diatribe, ignorant of basic economics and full of statistics without attribution, pulled from no credible sources but rather from his imagination, the internet or his posterior. How anyone can live in such a dark, conspiratorial fantasyland is beyond me.