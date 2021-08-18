Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Sherwin-Williams Forecasts the Bright, Optimistic Colors That Will Define 2022

By Jessica Bennett
BHG
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSherwin-Williams Forecasts the Bright, Optimistic Colors That Will Define 2022. Color trends reflect what's going on in the world at a certain moment in time. Last year, for example, as the COVID-19 pandemic generated widespread anxiety and uncertainty, many gravitated toward soothing, nature-inspired colors that establish a sense of calm. Although we're not out of the global health crisis yet, the coming year offers the promise of a fresh start, and the 2022 color forecast looks similarly bright.

www.bhg.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sherwin Williams#Color#Creativity#Health Crisis#Earth#Sherwin Williams#Inky Blue Sw#Basque#Ber Umber#Woven Wicker#Evergreen Fog Sw 9130#Dreamland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Interior DesignBHG

Japandi-Style Paint Colors for a Calming Home

Rooted in simplicity, comfort, and minimalism, Japandi style combines the cozy hygge elements of Scandinavian interiors with the Japanese wabi-sabi philosophy. And it isn't going anywhere anytime soon. "The pandemic has heightened our stress and anxiety, so there's a greater desire to create spaces that help us feel safe and relaxed," says designer Emma Beryl. Many crave peace at home after a year of chaos and uncertainty.
Interior Designlaurauinteriordesign.com

Laura Umansky Joins Sherwin-Williams Design Council

Houston and Aspen-based interior designer, Laura Umansky, is one of seven interior designers to be selected for the 2021 Sherwin-Williams Design Council. Sherwin-Williams has been one of our go-to paint resources since we opened our firm in 2006, and they continue to be a vendor we admire for their premier quality and vast selection of colors.
Interior DesignMiami Herald

Design Recipes: The power of pale hues

From pastel pinks to powder blues and soft silver, incorporating pale hues can be the perfect color palette to add soft, soothing elements into your space. While bright, bold colors can help energize, pale hues can help create an element of calm. When looking for opportunities to incorporate soothing, pale hues, here are some decorating tips that can help lead to a successful space.
Point, TXPosted by
Community Impact Austin

Second multitenant retail building coming to Point at 620, Sherwin-Williams preleased

The Point at 620-Retail II center from CSW Development will begin construction this fall at 17280 N. RM 620, Round Rock, according to information available from the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The developer's website states that one of the two tenant spaces in the project has been leased by Sherwin-Williams, with the remaining suite, including a drive-thru, available for lease. TDLR permitting shows that the structure is expected to be completed in early 2022. CSW representatives were not responsive to requests for additional information about the project's timeline. www.cswdevelopment.com.
Interior DesignLas Vegas Herald

5 Ways to Add Contemporary Art Design to Your Homes

Contemporary-style homes are becoming popular on the recent trend of house designing. And who can blame the style's adorers? The crisp details that make up the overall design brought a fresh take on the concept of designing. Now, for homeowners interested in integrating this style, here are five ways to add contemporary art design to houses.
Interior Designhunker.com

The 9 Best Places to Shop for Modern Furniture and Decor

Historically, modern interior design has been sleek, simple, and no-fuss. Where some styles take inspiration from maximalist colors and patterns, modern designs have taken a minimalist approach. But that doesn't mean there isn't room for the occasional pop of color with our wall art. Whether you're looking for unique shapes,...
ShoppingHGTV

The Best Affordable Home Decor Websites

Whether you're trying a new trend, refreshing a room or decorating a new home, you don't have to spend a fortune on decor. There are tons of great stores to score home decor for a fraction of the designer price. We've rounded up our favorite websites to shop affordable decor, from area rugs to accent chairs to throw pillows. Shop our favorites below and treat yourself to new decor for a lot less.
Shoppinggoodmorningamerica.com

13 Etsy Halloween home decor items that are frightfully delightful

Halloween is coming our way and if you are looking for some frightfully fun home decor, Etsy is your go-to. Etsy is home to thousands of unique handcrafted items to give your home an eerie haunted house feel that will also get you many compliments. Halloween decorating should be fun but also shouldn't break the bank. All 13 (of course) finds that we stirred up are all under $50.
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

What Are The Advantages Of Having Marble Porcelain

Looks like it, but it isn’t! Marbled porcelain tile has this incredible ability to distract the unsuspecting, faithfully reproducing all the characteristics of natural marble. In other words, it is possible to combine the beauty of marble with all the benefits that porcelain tiles have to offer. Want to better...
Interior Designtimebusinessnews.com

6 Unique Ways To Arrange Modern Luxury Furniture

Usually, arranging Modern luxury furniture in your home space can be a tricky task. Moreover, arranging your vacant home with furniture in a modern yet useful way needs a lot of focus and work. So, to make a statement look at your home you need to arrange furniture in such a way that it looks really attractive yet very settled in the room. However, all you need to do is make a sketch of the home arrangement in your brain and then execute accordingly. In addition, you must consider the space, design, lighting, and layout of your home to set luxury furniture.
Interior DesignWiscnews.com

How to bring minimalist design into your home

If the past year has taught us anything, it's that less may be more. If you want to clear your home of clutter, a minimalist design can be the way to go. "Minimalism for me is about keeping a space simple, uncluttered and accentuating the attractive architectural features of a space. The palette is mostly monochromatic, and color is used as an accent," Sharon Blaustein, founder and principal designer of B Interior, told Elle Decor.
Apparelneworleanssun.com

Materials You Can Choose in Custom Tote Bags

Tote bags have claimed their place in the fashion world. Besides being versatile and practical, tote bags also make excellent fashion accessories for any occasion. You can personalize tote bags to suit your fashion preferences and requirements. If you plan to buy tote bags in bulk for business promotion events, you can customize the bags with your brand name, logo, and other business details.
GardeningBHG

6 Calming Plants That Will Add Some Serenity to Your Home Office

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. There's a common misconception that working from home is more relaxing than working from an office building, but if you were thrust into remote work when the pandemic hit, it's probably been less than serene. Your kitchen table may no longer be a quiet place to enjoy your morning coffee, but instead your new conference room for video calls. Your couch, once reserved for unwinding at the end of a long day, may have become your new desk. And even if you're lucky enough to have a home office, you're probably still feeling the strain of keeping up with your workload.
Interior DesignBHG

How Color Affects Your Mood—Plus 4 Expert-Backed Ways to Use It to Your Advantage

Color can have a powerful effect on the way we feel when we walk into a room. Certain shades can trigger feelings of warmth and comfort, inspire joyful spirits, or establish a soothing ambiance. It all comes down to color theory, which attempts to explain how humans perceive color and how different hues relate to each other. "The basic science of color theory says that each color has its own frequencies that blend with our own personal energies," says Jessica Shaw, interior design director of architecture and interiors firm Turett Collaborative. "The reason different people prefer different colors is because we all react to visual stimuli in different ways."
ApparelPosted by
Parade

Looking For the 10 Best Stretchy Jeans For Back to Work? We Found the Best Pairs Right Here

You know fall is coming once pumpkin flavors have started to be released by all the local coffee shops. Soon we will be able to take out our boots, sweaters and jeans. Over the course of the pandemic, many people— myself included—have experienced some changes to their body, requiring shopping for some new jeans with a focus on jeans with some stretch for all the Zoom meetings they might be sitting through. I’m also looking forward to stocking up on high-waisted stretchy jeans before this low-waisted trend takes over.
Interior DesignPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Transform Your Backyard Into a Design Wonderland With These Patio Dining Sets

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When designing our homes, we tend to focus on the interiors; outdoor spaces—furnished with one of the best patio dining sets, a rug, and maybe some lighting—are often an afterthought. Instead, we fill our Pinterest boards with photos of Mario Bellini’s Camaleonda couch or the latest in mid-century modern decor. Maybe it’s a Wabi-Sabi moment we’re going for; in that case, paper moon lamps and lime wash walls are definitely part of the plan. By selecting the aesthetic of our interiors and the pieces that will come to define our lives, we’re creating more than just a space but a mood. So why stop indoors?
Real EstateBHG

What Is an ADU? Learn More About the Tiny-House Trend That's on the Rise

From Fonzie's above-garage apartment on Happy Days to those cute backyard cottage vacation rentals, you've likely come across ADUs before. They go by many names—in-law suites, granny flats, casitas, or laneway houses—but in building parlance, they're called accessory dwelling units. ADUs are not a new housing concept. Carriage houses and...
Interior DesignBHG

This New Bedding Collection Is a Gorgeous Way to Add Fall Color to Your Bedroom

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Refreshing your home for fall typically involves dressing the dining table with autumnal accessories, piling cozy blankets and pillows into the living room, and showcasing pumpkins and mums on the front porch. But one spot that's often overlooked in the flurry of fall decorating is the bedroom. As the place where you start and end each day, it deserves some seasonal accents, too. If you're looking for an easy way to bring in fall color, The Company Store just launched a new bedding collection that's brimming with nature-inspired patterns and bold autumnal hues.

Comments / 0

Community Policy