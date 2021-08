Testimony continued Thursday in the trial of a Yuba City woman charged with the murder of a 13-year-old boy with both sides calling witnesses. Constance Addison is being tried for murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, hit-and-run resulting in death or permanent serious injury, and misdemeanor child endangerment. On Oct. 7, 2019, she allegedly hit Alec Flores, of Yuba City, with her SUV in a drunken driving incident while Addison’s children were in the car with her. Flores was walking on Franklin Road on his way to school.