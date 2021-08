Family members are mourning the loss of a 14-year-old boy shot to death while driving a stolen car over the weekend in Willingboro. Jesse Everett, of Willingboro, was at the wheel of a vehicle that had been reported stolen when he pulled up to the fuel pumps at a Phillips 66 station on Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Drive just before 3 p.m. Saturday, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office.