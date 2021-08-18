Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cook County, IL

Joseph Center gets $50,000 county grant for small biz

By Tom Holmes
Forest Park Review
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Joseph Center, 7600 Roosevelt Rd., has received a $50,000 grant from Cook County to fund continued investments in local small businesses. Melissa Duff Brown, director of Joseph Center Business Development, said the grant will fund work that aligns with the center’s mission. “The Joseph Center’s primary goal,” she said, “is to facilitate financial empowerment and wealth creation in underserved communities through entrepreneurship, leadership development, vocational, and workforce development.”

www.forestparkreview.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cook County, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
Cook County, IL
Business
County
Cook County, IL
Local
Illinois Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grant Money#The Joseph Center#The Federal Cares Act
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
PharmaceuticalsNBC News

Vaccine hesitancy unlikely to disappear because of FDA approval

In deciding whether to get vaccinated against Covid-19 along with his wife, Matt Zeiss has been monitoring reports of adverse side effects tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and waiting to see when U.S. regulators fully approve the vaccines' use. That happened Monday, when the Food and...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Associated Press

Trump-backed Herschel Walker seeks Georgia Senate seat

ATLANTA (AP) — Herschel Walker on Tuesday filed paperwork to enter the U.S. Senate race in Georgia after months of speculation, joining other Republicans seeking to unseat Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022. The 59-year-old Walker joins the race with high name recognition, known for winning a Heisman Trophy in...
MusicPosted by
Reuters

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies after tour pull out

LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, widely regarded as one of the coolest men in rock, a jazz enthusiast and a snappy dresser, died on Tuesday just three weeks after pulling out of the band's upcoming U.S. tour for health reasons. He was 80 years old.

Comments / 0

Community Policy