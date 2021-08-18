Joseph Center gets $50,000 county grant for small biz
The Joseph Center, 7600 Roosevelt Rd., has received a $50,000 grant from Cook County to fund continued investments in local small businesses. Melissa Duff Brown, director of Joseph Center Business Development, said the grant will fund work that aligns with the center’s mission. “The Joseph Center’s primary goal,” she said, “is to facilitate financial empowerment and wealth creation in underserved communities through entrepreneurship, leadership development, vocational, and workforce development.”www.forestparkreview.com
Comments / 0