Syracuse Football: Winter is coming, but is the heat on Dino Babers?

It would be an understatement to say that the Syracuse offensive line underperformed last year. According to Pro Football Focus, the Orange were the second-worst offensive line in 2020, giving up an average of 3.5 sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss per game. Not only that, head coach Dino Babers had to go to his third-string true freshman quarterback, JaCobian Morgan, for the final few games of the season because of injuries to starter Tommy Devito and backup Rex Culpepper. Chris Elmore (not an offensive lineman) had to fill in at times last year because of Syracuse’s injury woes. At ACC Media Day last month, Babers did not attribute most of those injuries to practice or game action, “We had major injuries, domino effect of injuries in the offensive line. Most of them not on the football field. Most of them happening walking around campus. Just fluke things.”