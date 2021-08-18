Probus Raises $5,00,000 In Bridge Round Led By Unicorn India Ventures
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Delhi-based IoT communications and data analytics startup Probus Smart Things, focused on Smart grid applications on Wednesday announced to have raised $500,000 in a bridge round led by Unicorn India Ventures. The round also saw participation from prominent angels like Anuj Khanna of Trimaster, Kiran Alla, Theia Ventures, Devdutt Shah, Kuntesh Chandaria, Urmin Group and Anmol Rastogi.www.entrepreneur.com
