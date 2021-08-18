DeKalb County cancels high school football game due to COVID-19 concerns

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Just days ahead of the kickoff to the 2021 High School Football season, DeKalb County has announced the cancellation of one of their games.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

DeKalb County Schools announced Friday’s McNair vs. Forest Park football game has been cancelled because of COVID-19 concerns.

The game was scheduled to be played at 7:30 p.m. at Buck Godfrey Stadium. The county said if the game gets rescheduled, they will announce a new date at that time.

Police say deadly Kroger parking lot shooting was ‘not a random act of violence’

It’s the first announced cancellation or postponement for the 2021 season. Most every team in the Georgia State High School Association is scheduled to start their season this coming week.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2021 Cox Media Group