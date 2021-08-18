Cancel
Dekalb County, GA

DeKalb County cancels high school football game due to COVID-19 concerns

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 5 days ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Just days ahead of the kickoff to the 2021 High School Football season, DeKalb County has announced the cancellation of one of their games.

DeKalb County Schools announced Friday’s McNair vs. Forest Park football game has been cancelled because of COVID-19 concerns.

The game was scheduled to be played at 7:30 p.m. at Buck Godfrey Stadium. The county said if the game gets rescheduled, they will announce a new date at that time.

It’s the first announced cancellation or postponement for the 2021 season. Most every team in the Georgia State High School Association is scheduled to start their season this coming week.

Atlanta, GA
#High School Football#Covid 19#American Football#Wsb Tv News#Dekalb County Schools#Kroger#Cox Media Group
Paulding school goes to virtual learning after nearly 90 sickened with COVID-19 in 2 weeks

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A Paulding County elementary school moved to digital learning this week after nearly 90 students became infected with COVID-19 in just two weeks. Shelton Elementary School in Dallas will do virtual learning days from Monday through Wednesday this week. Officials hope to have kids back in the classroom Thursday, but said that could change.

