Police: Osvaldo Sebastian Of Riverside Charged With Raping Teenage Girl After Meeting Her Over Social Media

Five teenagers and a 24-year-old have been jailed for a total of 81 years after they stabbed to death a complete stranger in an alleyway.Bradley Gledhill, 20, was chased down the road before being knifed, kicked and stamped on during the horrifying attack in Batley, West Yorkshire.Two of his friends were also stabbed during the incident – which started after the gang chanced across the three pals walking through an alleyway.All six of the attackers – Usman Karolia, 20, of Lime Tree Avenue, Batley; Ahmed Karolia, 24, of Lime Tree Avenue, Batley; Raja Nawaz, 19, Longfield Road, Heckmondwike; Nabeel...
Comments / 0