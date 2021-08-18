Cancel
Public Safety

Police: Osvaldo Sebastian Of Riverside Charged With Raping Teenage Girl After Meeting Her Over Social Media

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man police say had been meeting teenage girls online through social media is facing charges of rape Wednesday. Katie Johnston reports.

losangeles.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Teenage Girls#Police
