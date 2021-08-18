Waco ISD continuing free student meals program for 2021–2022 school year
WACO, Texas – Waco Independent School District students will be able to receive free breakfasts and lunches for the 2021–2022 school year. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has issued guidance allowing schools to offer meals to all students at no cost. The USDA established a waiver to allow the National School Lunch Program Seamless Summer Option to extend through the 2021–2022 school year.www.fox44news.com
Comments / 0