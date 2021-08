Believe it or not, we are just a little more than two weeks away from the college football season kicking off. With summer scouting and the beginning stages of the evaluation process coming to a close, now we enter one of the more important parts of the year where prospects can help or hurt their preliminary resumes. The offensive side of the ball was the catalyst for the 2021 NFL Draft class, as we saw five quarterbacks drafted in the first round and a defensive prospect failed to be selected until the No. 8 overall pick with Jaycee Horn. The 2022 group has a much stronger defensive class that even includes a bunch of blue-chip players.