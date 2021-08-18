Cancel
Shining Force: Heroes of Light and Darkness trailer looks utterly faithful

By John Friscia
Nintendo Enthusiast
Cover picture for the articleLast week, Sega, Hive, and Vespa announced mobile game Shining Force: Heroes of Light and Darkness for a worldwide release in 2022, reviving the classic strategy RPG gameplay the series is known for. The goal is to create a fun and modern tactical experience on mobile phones rooted in the world and charming characters of Shining Force, and the first Heroes of Light and Darkness trailer completely sells that feeling. The trailer is available in both Japanese and Korean, but the Korean Shining Force trailer specifically has some English subtitles, (Thank you, second home.) so that’s what we’ve embedded below for you.

