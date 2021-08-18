Shining Force: Heroes of Light and Darkness trailer looks utterly faithful

Publisher The Arcade Crew and developer 1P2P have released co-op brawler-RPG hybrid Young Souls on Google Stadia today, and they have also announced in a “Boss Trailer” that the game will come to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in fall. The game is about twin orphans Jenn and Tristan traveling through a portal in a missing scientist’s hidden cellar and arriving in a parallel world of goblins. The game promises a rich narrative with “unexpected story paths” to unlock over the course of four explorable biomes and while battling more than 20 bosses. 1P2P has expressed that the boss fights were designed to be the highlight of the game.