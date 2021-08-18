Cancel
Lincoln County, WY

Air Quality Alert issued for Jackson Hole, Salt River and Wyoming Ranges by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-18 13:04:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-19 13:15:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Jackson Hole; Salt River and Wyoming Ranges; South Lincoln County; Star Valley; Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains; Yellowstone National Park AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT THURSDAY The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division, and the Wyoming Department of Health. * WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke. * WHERE...Far Western Wyoming. * WHEN...Through 1 PM MDT Thursday, August 19. * IMPACTS...Smoke from western US wildfires continues to be observed across far western Wyoming. The smoke may limit visibility at times and create poor air quality, especially in the basins and valleys. HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends that the elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause respiratory health effects. Although these people are most susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality conditions. CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data for Wyoming`s monitoring stations and health effects information to help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at http://www.wyvisnet.com/.

alerts.weather.gov

