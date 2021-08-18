Five Indices On A Tortured Body: The Quarantined Body
The event will take place on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, starting at 06:00 p.m. The second portion of Wardell Milan: Amerika. God Bless You If It’s Good To You (on view through October 24) is housed in a site-specific chapel exploring the idea of a “Safe Space” for communities that have been historically marginalized. This space sets the stage for collaborative, newly choreographed performances by Zachary Tye Richardson titled, The Five Indices On A Tortured Body.bronx.com
