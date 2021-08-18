Flash Flood Warning issued for Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 13:05:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-18 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Dry washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Wayne The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Wayne County in southern Utah * Until 415 PM MDT. * At 105 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Capitol Reef National Park, Torrey, Teasdale and Fruita. Drainages impacted Sulphur Creek, Spring Canyon, Cohab Canyon and Grand Wash. This also includes portions of the scenic drive. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE