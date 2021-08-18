Cancel
Houston, TX

How Hurricane Grace will affect the Gulf Coast this weekend

By Jay R. Jordan
Laredo Morning Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouston might be out of Hurricane Grace's crosshair, but we're not out of the woods entirely. Be ready for hurricane season with a portable generator... The storm is expected to hit Central Mexico in the coming days, missing Houston and Southeast Texas by hundreds of miles. But that doesn't mean we won't feel the effects of the storm, which could cause hazardous rip currents and tall waves along the Gulf Coast.

