Naomi Osaka’s Latest Levi’s Collaboration Is Inspired By Her Heritage

Leading buy now, pay later system Afterpay has released its schedule for four days of NYFW events. Starting September 6, Afterpay will bring fashion week glamour to numerous parts of the city, including a Times Square shopping pop-up with Snapchat, a collection unveiling with buzzy designer LaQuan Smith, an Afterpay-mint light show celebrating fashion week atop the Empire State Building, styling and beauty sessions with celeb stylist Kate Young and beauty expert Zanna Roberts Rassi, and so much more. In a media alert, Afterpay co-founder and co-CEO Nick Molnar said, “This September, Afterpay is championing the city that never sleeps, igniting New York City retail and opening fashion to the consumer in a way that has never been done before. With a week of interactive events, Afterpay is proud to support New York City’s economy and jumpstart a fresh future for the fashion industry across the globe.”