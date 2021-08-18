Naomi Osaka’s Latest Levi’s Collaboration Is Inspired By Her Heritage
Naomi Osaka's reign isn't letting up anytime soon, and rightfully so. The Tennis pro has been making waves across all industries. Not only has she become a fashionable covergirl and the face of Louis Vuitton's most recent campaign, she is also a four-time Grand Slam singles champion, and the reigning champion at the US Open and the Australian Open.
