Naomi Osaka’s Latest Levi’s Collaboration Is Inspired By Her Heritage

By Marsha B. @introvertNthecity
News Talk 1490
News Talk 1490
 6 days ago
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Naomi Osaka’s reign isn’t letting up anytime soon, and rightfully so. The Tennis pro has been making waves across all industries. Not only has she become a fashionable covergirl and the face of Louis Vuitton’s most recent campaign, she is also a four-time Grand Slam singles champion, and the reigning champion at the US Open and the Australian Open.

Cleveland, OH
NewsTalk 1490 WERE is The People's Station and home to Reverend Al Sharpton and a variety of local Cleveland programming.

