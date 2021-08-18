Cancel
Elite Creative Named to Inc. 5000 Annual Ranking of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America

Stamford Advocate
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElite Creative Makes the 2021 Inc. 5000 with Three-Year Revenue Growth of 149 Percent. Elite Creative, a market leader in content writing, editing, and publishing services, announced that it has been named to the Inc. 5000 annual ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

