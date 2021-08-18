Zextras Named One of the Top 10 Collaboration Solution Providers in Europe by CIO Review

Diversified cloud ERP software was the key to achieving recognition. Intellitec Solutions has been named by Accounting Today magazine as a Top 100 VAR for 2021. Accounting Today’s annual ranking of Value Added Resellers of ERP Software is a look at the firms that have demonstrated insight on their market, the direction their clients and customers are heading in, and the technologies that are shaping their future. This honor represents the second such award in 2021 for Intellitec Solutions, following being named to Bob Scott’s Insights list of top 100 VAR’s in June.