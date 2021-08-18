Cancel
Technology

Zextras Named One of the Top 10 Collaboration Solution Providers in Europe by CIO Review

Stamford Advocate
 5 days ago

MILAN, Italy (PRWEB) August 18, 2021. Zextras has been chosen by CIO Review as one of the top collaboration platform providers in the European market. "This great recognition tells us we're going in the right direction. We'll keep serving our customers and open source users, both with open source projects and the best possible features they could need," comments Paolo Storti, CEO of the Zextras Group.

Business
TheStreet

Americaneagle.com Partners With Optimizely To Provide World-Class Solutions

CHICAGO, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Americaneagle.com, a global digital agency, was recently certified as a high-level Partner of Optimizely (formerly Episerver), the leading digital experience platform provider. Americaneagle.com, a global digital agency, was certified as a high-level Partner of Optimizely (formerly Episerver). Americaneagle.com completed a thorough certification process to...
Business
Benzinga

ChargePoint Acquires Electrification Solution Provider ViriCiti For €75M

Electric vehicle (EV) charging network company ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE: CHPT) has acquired ViriCiti, a provider of electrification solutions for eBus and commercial fleets, for €75 million in cash. The ViriCiti team, customer accounts, and technology will become part of ChargePoint's operations. ViriCiti has more than 50 employees in the...
SoftwareStamford Advocate

Intellitec Solutions named by Accounting Today as Top 100 Value Added Reseller

Diversified cloud ERP software was the key to achieving recognition. Intellitec Solutions has been named by Accounting Today magazine as a Top 100 VAR for 2021. Accounting Today’s annual ranking of Value Added Resellers of ERP Software is a look at the firms that have demonstrated insight on their market, the direction their clients and customers are heading in, and the technologies that are shaping their future. This honor represents the second such award in 2021 for Intellitec Solutions, following being named to Bob Scott’s Insights list of top 100 VAR’s in June.
Business

Tech Mahindra Partners with Huddl.ai for Remote Collaboration Solutions

Concept: India-based IT company Tech Mahindra entered into a strategic partnership with communication-collaboration platform Huddl.ai to launch global remote collaboration solutions for enterprises. The alliance targets to define ‘Future of Work’, allowing smoother alignments of teams with respect to efficiency. Nature of Disruption: By leveraging AI and ML, the solution...
Economy

CIOs in Demand: Top Considerations for Reinventing the Business

After a year of sudden and radical change, organizations are focusing on the future and how to stay ahead of it. New, innovative ways of working are becoming mainstream as leaders push their companies to be more adaptive, agile, and predictive. Forward-looking enterprises, according to Accenture’s Business Futures research, are picking up several strong business signals that point the way. That includes what Accenture calls “learning from the future,” characterized by sharp analytics and artificial intelligence that help anticipate what’s coming.
Business

People Moves: Swiss Re Corporate Solutions Hires AIG’s Blattner-Hoyle to Lead Trade Finance; QBE Names AXA XL’s France as Head of Property, Europe

This edition of International People Moves covers appointments at two insurers: Swiss Re Corporate Solutions and QBE European Operations. A summary of these new hires follows here. Swiss Re Corporate Solutions Names Blattner-Hoyle to Lead Trade Finance. Swiss Re Corporate Solutions announced the appointment of Marilyn Blattner-Hoyle as global head...
Business

Bally’s to acquire engagement solutions provider Telescope

Bally’s Corporation Thursday announced it has acquired Telescope, a provider of real-time engagement solutions for live events. Based in Barcelona, Spain, and with offices in Chicago, Los Angeles, and London, Telescope also provides gamified second screen experiences and interactive livestreams. It’s anticipated that Telescope’s product and services will amplify Bally’s Interactive, Bally Bet, and Bally Sports, increasing integrated experiences for viewers and players.
Business

Borqs Collaborates With Blockchain Firm Zippie For IoT Autonomous Payment Solutions

Borqs Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: BRQS) agreed to develop solutions for IoT autonomous payments with blockchain company Zippie to service the rising demand for digital currency transactions. Zippie enables businesses to send and receive programmable payments with money and other digital assets, like airtime, loyalty points, tokens, and gift cards. By...
Aerospace & Defense

WORK Microwave and IQ Spacecom collaborate on End-to-End CubeSat Solution

WORK Microwave, a leading European manufacturer of advanced satellite communications equipment, announced one of the first end-to-end solutions for CubeSat missions thanks to a new collaboration with IQ spacecom, a leading provider of satellite radio solutions. By combining WORK Microwave’s AX-60 IP modem with IQ spacecom’s XLink advanced transceiver system, a brand of IQ wireless GmbH, operators have an affordable, one-stop-shop solution for new space applications, including low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite missions for Earth observation.
Redmond, WAStamford Advocate

For the 10th Time, MAQ Software Appears on the Inc. 5000, the Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

REDMOND, Wash. (PRWEB) August 23, 2021. Inc. magazine announced that MAQ Software earned a spot on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list for the tenth time. Inc., the leading magazine for mid-market companies, has been ranking the 5000 fastest growing private companies annually since 2007. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment — independent businesses.
Computers

Andes Technology and Cyberon Collaborate to Provide Edge-Computing Voice Recognition Solution on DSP-capable RISC-V Processors

HSINCHU, TAIWAN – August 19, 2021 – Cyberon Corporation, a leading embedded speech solution provider, and Andes Technology (TWSE: 6533), a major supplier for high efficiency, low-power 32/64-bit RISC-V processor cores, announced their collaboration on the edge-computing voice recognition solution, Cyberon DSpotter, by exploring Andes DSP-capable RISC-V CPU cores such as the popular D25F and comprehensive software development environment to provide a cost-effective, high performance, and easy-to-deploy solution.
Irvington, NYStamford Advocate

PECO Pallet Named a Top Green Provider for 2021 by Food Logistics

IRVINGTON, N.Y. (PRWEB) August 16, 2021. PECO Pallet, Inc., one of North America’s largest providers of pooled rental pallets to the beverage, grocery, and consumer products industries, has been named a Top Green Provider for 2021 by Food Logistics magazine in its annual recognition of companies demonstrating exemplary leadership in sustainability.
Business
TheStreet

Data Intensity Awarded 2021 Top Oracle Solution Provider

COVINGTON, Ky., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Intensity, LLC, a trusted Oracle Partner, today announced it has been recognized by CIO Applications as a 2021 Top Oracle Solution Provider. This recognition highlights organizations that excel in providing mission-critical solutions powered by Oracle Applications and Technology stacks. Selected for the cover of the magazine's 2021 Oracle Edition, Data Intensity is featured in a multi-page story publishing in the final days of July 2021.
Economy

Sales Boomerang named a top mortgage technology provider by Mortgage Professional America

WASHINGTON, D.C., Aug. 19, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Sales Boomerang, the industry’s top-rated automated borrower intelligence and retention system, was recognized today as a 5-Star Mortgage Tech provider by Mortgage Professional America (MPA) magazine. The award recognizes the U.S. mortgage industry’s top mortgage technology providers as verified by originators and tech specialists across the country.
Technology

Fortem Technologies Enables Advanced Airspace Awareness for One of Nation’s Top Communications Providers

Fortem Technologies, leaders in airspace security and defense for detecting and defeating dangerous drones, today announced one of the nation’s top communication providers as a new customer. The customer purchased the SkyDome® System, including TrueView® R-30 ground-based radar and SkyDome Manager software to better understand what is in the airspace and whether it poses a threat to their infrastructure.
Software

AlmaLinux to Bring Popular CentOS Alternative to Users Worldwide in Collaboration with Microsoft

The AlmaLinux OS Foundation, the non-profit overseeing the only community-owned and community-driven open source enterprise-grade alternative to CentOS, announced that AlmaLinux virtual machine images are now available for Microsoft Azure users on the Azure Marketplace. In addition, Microsoft is sponsoring AlmaLinux and the establishment of a global mirror network to make AlmaLinux readily available to its Azure users worldwide.
Software

EDA in the Cloud Will be Key to Rapid Innovative SoC Design

Simultaneous mega-trends are shaping multiple industries from aerospace and defense, automotive and high-tech to healthcare and others. These include 5G, autonomous vehicles, industrial internet of things (IIoT), electrification, hyperscale computing and artificial intelligence / machine learning (AI/ML). Add cloud to the mix, and we have another generational disruption that has driven business over the past decade and been further accelerated by our current global situation, changing the way we work, live, communicate and entertain. Cloud opportunities go far beyond flexible ubiquitous access.

