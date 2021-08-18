Cancel
Public Health

Biden to require COVID vaccines for nursing home staff

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced that his administration will require that nursing home staff be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition for those facilities to continue receiving federal Medicare and Medicaid funding. Biden unveiled the new policy Wednesday afternoon in a White House address as the...

