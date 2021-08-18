Biden to require COVID vaccines for nursing home staff

Constitutional expert Jonathan Turley is explaining in an online column that President Biden, for the second time in just days, appears to be advocating illegal actions. “There was a great deal of criticism of President Joe Biden’s press conference from his refusal to take questions on the Afghanistan situation to his calling for the use of civil rights laws to oppose any state laws barring mask mandates,” Turley wrote. “One line however received little attention but contained a breathtaking and troubling pledge: ‘If a governor wants to cut the pay of the hard-working education leader who requires masks in a classroom, the money from the American rescue plan can be used to pay that person’s salary 100%.’ With that line, Biden pledged to indemnify people who violate state laws, including orders upheld by the courts.”