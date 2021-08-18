Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

JAS to Acquire Greencarrier Freight Services International AB

Stamford Advocate
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJAS Worldwide continues to expand its global footprint in the logistics and freight forwarding industry. JAS Worldwide, the global freight forwarding services provider headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is pleased to announce that it has signed a Share Purchase Agreement to acquire Greencarrier Freight Services International AB, the freight forwarding, logistics, and supply chain management division of Greencarrier Group, once all regulatory approvals have been obtained from the relevant authorities.

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Industry
Atlanta, GA
Business
City
Milan, GA
Atlanta, GA
Industry
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freight#Jas Worldwide#Greencarrier Group#Baltic#Eastern European#Bnp Paribas#Pricewaterhouse Coopers#Nordic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Sweden
Country
China
Related
Waco, TXMoore News

Support Services Group acquires Innovative Vision

WACO, Texas, Aug. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - With demand for premium international Customer Experience options on the rise, Support Services Group (SSG) has expanded into Jamaica and Canada through the acquisition of Innovative Vision, a Toronto-based BPO that caters to high growth companies specializing in technology & e-commerce brands. "Sajan...
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Pilot Freight Services And American Linehaul Corporation Announce Strategic Partnership To Expand Middle Mile Expedited LTL Capabilities

GLEN MILLS, Pa., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pilot Freight Services (Pilot), a worldwide transportation and logistics services provider backed by ATL Partners and British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (BCI), has formed a strategic partnership by entering into an asset purchase agreement with American Linehaul Corporation, a non-asset based provider of expedited LTL (less than truckload) services in the United States. The transaction occurred on July 30, 2021.
Posted by
TheStreet

CRAWFORD® Acquires Edjuster, Contents Valuation Service And Platform

Crawford & Company® (NYSE: CRD-A and CRD-B), the world's largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers and corporations, has acquired edjuster, a technology-driven field and desktop contents claims handling solutions company. edjuster is the established leader in contents services with 20 years of...
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

KAR Auction Services To Acquire CARWAVE For $450M

KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE: KAR) is set to acquire CARWAVE Holdings LLC, an online dealer-to-dealer marketplace, for $450 million. CARWAVE was founded in 2009 in California and currently serves a network of franchise and independent dealers across Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Texas. KAR expects the acquisition to build...
Industrydcvelocity.com

Pilot Freight Services acquires expedited LTL trucking provider

The transportation and logistics service provider (LSP) Pilot Freight Services is back on the acquisition trail, announcing Monday that it had expanded its e-commerce delivery capabilities by scooping up American Linehaul Corp., a non-asset based provider of expedited, less than truckload (LTL) services. Terms of the deal were not disclosed,...
BusinessStamford Advocate

Rhetorik appoints new CTO to lead growth at Quebec Development Hub

Aristote (Didia) Diasonama, has been named Chief Technology Officer to lead Rhetorik’s product and platform engineering efforts; Rhetorik expands development hub in Quebec, Canada; Rhetorik invests in its NetFinder+ enterprise intelligence platform and DataCliniq data hygiene and processing platform. WOKINGHAM, England and QUEBEC (PRWEB) August 23, 2021. Rhetorik announces that...
SoftwareStamford Advocate

CobbleStone® Launches European Data Center for Enhanced CLM Compliance

PRINCETON, N.J. (PRWEB) August 23, 2021. CobbleStone Software – a recognized Leader in contract lifecycle management software according to Forrester Research, Inc. – is excited to announce that they have launched a European regional data center. This launch serves as yet another enhancement to the company's offering of their award-winning source-to-contract management software suite - CobbleStone Contract Insight.
EconomyStamford Advocate

DHL Delivers 75 Jobs in Sumner, Washington and Raises Its Wages

WESTON, Fla. (PRWEB) August 23, 2021. DHL eCommerce Solutions, a division of the world’s leading logistics company, Deutsche Post DHL (DPDHL) Group, announced it will fill approximately 75 new positions at its Sumner, Washington distribution center. In addition, at the beginning of 2021, the company raised its hourly wages in Sumner by approximately 18.5%, with starting pay ranging from $19.00 to $19.50 per hour depending on the position and shift.
BusinessHousing Wire

LRES acquires REO services firm Keystone Asset Management

LRES Corporation, a California-based REO and valuation services company, has inked a deal to acquire Keystone Asset Management, a REO property management firm that also offers related services. Terms of the deal, which is due to close on Sept. 1, were not disclosed. Keystone, headquartered in suburban Philadelphia, claims to...
EconomyStamford Advocate

FastWave Medical, a Company Incubated by Partners of Big Sky Biomedical, Closes Series Pre-A Financing and Milestone-based Acquisition

MINNEAPOLIS (PRWEB) August 23, 2021. FastWave Medical Inc., a company incubated by partners of Big Sky Biomedical, announced today the closing of its Series Pre-A financing, led by an Asian strategic partner. The minority investment will be used to advance research & development and achieve key regulatory initiatives for the company’s novel endovascular therapies for the treatment of calcific artery disease. In addition, the strategic partner will assist FastWave Medical in accelerating global expansion by bringing its cutting-edge technology to China.
Businesschannele2e.com

Prodapt Acquires Innovative Logic For Hi-Tech Services Push

Global MSP Prodapt has acquired Innovative Logic, a Silicon Valley-based hi-tech services company, for an undisclosed amount. This is technology M&A deal number 525 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here. The acquisition allows Prodapt to tap into...
BusinessStamford Advocate

Performance Marketer DFO Global Elevates Niek Tijsen to Product Manager

AMSTERDAM (PRWEB) August 23, 2021. DFO Global Performance Commerce, an industry-leading performance marketing and eCommerce company, announced today that Niek Tijsen has been promoted to Product manager. Tijsen was previously a partner relations manager, where he spent the last 2.5 years growing relationships with traffic sources(Google and Taboola) and independent marketing affiliates.
Economyslenterprise.com

Unyte Home Services acquired

Lumio, a Lehi-based residential solar provider that was formed in December with the merger of four regional companies, has announced the acquisition of Unyte Home Services. Also based in Lehi, Unyte Home Services is an automated platform for connecting home services including TV, Internet, home security, pest control and telephone prior to move-in. Unyte works with builders, real estate agents, mortgage agents and property management groups offering its service free for new homeowners.
Baton Rouge, LAICIS Chemical Business

SK Capital acquires majority interest in Louisiana-based PS producer Deltech Holdings

HOUSTON (ICIS)--US private investment firm SK Capital Partners has acquired the Monomers, Polymers and European businesses of Deltech Holdings, a Louisiana-based producer of high-performance aromatic monomers and specialised crystal polystyrene (PS), SK Capital announced on Monday. According to the ICIS Supply and Demand Database, Deltech produces ethylene and toluene at...
BusinessLos Angeles Business Journal

OpenGate's Kongsberg Buys MultiCam

Century City-based private equity firm OpenGate Capital’s recently purchased Kongsberg Precision Cutting Systems has acquired MultiCam, a manufacturer and distributor of precision-cutting machine tools. The OpenGate unit bought Dallas-based MultiCam from Texas firm Rosewood Private Investments, which had owned the high-speed machine tool business since May 2014. Terms of the...
Marketstheshotcaller.net

Cargo Treatment Services Market To See Major Growth By 2026: CCIC, Bureau Veritas, SGS

Latest released Worldwide Cargo Treatment Services Market Research Report provides detailed assessment of Key and emerging players showcasing company profiles, product/service offerings, market price, and sales revenue to better derive market size estimation. With this assesment the aim is to provide viewpoint on upcoming trends, growth drivers, opinions and facts derived from industry executives with statistically supported and market validated data. Furthermore, a detailed commentary on How or Why this market may see a growth momentum during the forecast period is analysed and correlated with dominating and emerging players strength and weakness.
Trafficboardingarea.com

Eurostar to boost international services

Eurostar is planning a major service boost as vaccinated travellers continue to return and people, with the train company planning to increase services. Eurostar trains at London St Pancras – Image, Economy Class and Beyond. The following is planned From 6 September until 1 November:. Five Return services between London...
Trafficphocuswire.com

Swvl acquires Shotl, expands shared transport service

Swvl, a shared mobility service, has acquired European mass transit platform Shotl. Terms of the transaction were not been disclosed but the deal gives Dubai-based Swvl a foothold in Europe. Barcelona, Spain-based Shotl provides on-demand bus and van services to local governments and corporations filling transport gaps in underserved areas.
IndustryPosted by
Benzinga

Forwarder JAS Worldwide Announces 4th Acquisition In Past Year

Global freight forwarder JAS Worldwide announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire the forwarding, logistics, and supply chain management unit of Greencarrier Group. Founded in 2000, Gothenburg, Sweden-based Greencarrier Freight Services International provides sustainable logistics solutions through 11 offices on both sides of the Baltic Sea as well as the U.K., Eastern Europe, and China. The company's 950 employees charter freight in all modes of transportation for more than 15,000 customers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy