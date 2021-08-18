Cancel
Celebrities

Outlander star Caitriona Balfe, husband Tony McGill welcome baby boy!

cartermatt.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is some fantastic news coming out today from the Outlander community — series star Caitriona Balfe is a new mother!. In a new post on Instagram, the actress and producer confirmed that she and husband Tony McGill have welcomed a baby boy into their family. The message she penned alongside her first photo is a truly heartfelt one, as she expresses hope and excitement over who her child will someday become. She also shares gratitude for the position she is in, knowing that there are many parents and children out there suffering without essential needs. She includes links in her post to World Child Cancer (an organization she has long ties with), as well as UNICEF amidst a growing world refugee crisis.

